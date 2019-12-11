'Justin Timberlake Should Apologise To Janet Jackson', Says Actor Bette Midler

Justin Timberlake made rounds in the news for holding hands with a woman, and his apology for the same to his wife. Recently, Bette Midler through a social media post asked the singer to take a step further and apologise to another famous woman, Janet Jackson. Here are all the details surrounding the story that has surfaced so far:

#JusticeForJanet

Recently, the beaches actor made a post on Twitter and asked Justin Timberlake to apologise to Janet Jackson. The apology was regarding their Rock Your Body performance at the Superbowl in 2004. Bette Midler refreshed the 15-year-old infamous wardrobe malfunction and targeted Justin Timberlake through the same. Bette Midler also posted the tweet with the hashtag #JusticeForJanet.

#JustinTimberlake publicly apologized to his wife for holding hands with another actress after having too much to drink, but sez nothing else happened. Who cares? He held another woman’s hand, BFD. So when is Janet Jackson’s boob gonna get an apology? #JusticeForJanet — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) December 10, 2019

Bette Midler brought the wardrobe malfunction up all of a sudden after Justin Timberlake made an apology in public for holding hands with another woman. Bette Midler used some harsh vocabulary in her tweet. Bette Midler passed on an enraged tone through her message on the popular microblogging platform.

The 2004 Superbowl performance

During the 2004 Superbowl performance, Justin Timberlake and Janet Jackson were performing Rock Your Body live for the audience. The concert was to have Justin Timberlake rip away a cup from Janet Jackson’s outfit as part of an act; however, what actually transpired was one of the most infamous wardrobe malfunctions of all time. The incident stunted Janet Jackson’s career and culminated in a public apology. However, Justin Timberlake, who caused it in the first place, was invited to headline the 2018 Superbowl halftime show.

