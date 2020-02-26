K-pop Musical Festival In L.A. Gets Postponed Amid Coronavirus Fears

Coronavirus is currently being considered as the biggest health threats in the world. The growing concerns regarding it have led to the postponement of one of the biggest annual K-pop concerts in the US. The Korea Times Music Festival, which was set to be staged at Los Angeles in April, will no longer be going ahead on the planned date.

The Korea Times Music Festival was scheduled to take place on April 25, 2020. It was expected to take place at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. The organisers recently announced that it has been provisionally postponed due to the increasing threat of Coronavirus. This was the 18th year of the annual music festival. They had already announced big names like K-pop girl group MOMOLAND, singer and former Wanna One member Ha Sungwoon and rock band No Brain as a part of the event and many more additions were expected in the coming weeks.

As per the statement released by festival organisers, the concert-goers can opt for a refund or keep the existing tickets. It also said that current tickets will remain valid and are transferable to the rescheduled concert date. They also apologised for the inconvenience.

According to various media reports, the deadly coronavirus outbreak has affected around 81,000 people and killed at least 2,700 worldwide. After China, South Korea is the country with the second-highest amount of cases confirmed. In South Korea, nearly 1,000 cases have been recorded and the virus had claimed 10. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have recommended avoiding all non-essential travel to South Korea because of the outbreak.

South Korea’s outbreak has affected other K-pop bands and industry as well. Artists like TWICE, GOT7 and (G)I-DLE have either cancelled or postponed their concerts, tour dates and fan meetings across Asia. Many big events like the 2020 Korea Music Awards and the 2020 FACT Music Awards have also been cancelled. 2020 FACT Music Awards had BTS, Monsta X, TWICE as confirmed performers.

