K-pop Star Kangta Is Now Officially Dating Korean Actor Jung Yu Mi

K-pop star Kangta is now officially in a relationship with Korean actor Jung Yu Mi. The two initially tried to keep their relationship a secret, even when many of their fans had started to speculate that they were dating. When the rumours first surfaced online, both K-pop star Kangta and Jung Yu Mi's agency had denied the rumours. However, on February 4, 2020, both the Korean celebrities finally confirmed that they were indeed dating.

Speaking to a Korean news portal, K-pop star Kangta's agency, SM Entertainment, stated that Kangta and Jung Yu Mi were currently happily in a relationship.

Meanwhile, Jung Yu Mi's agency, Ace Factory, revealed that the two artists had recently taken their relationship from that of colleagues to a romantic relationship. These official statements have now confirmed the dating rumours that had emerged just a few weeks ago.

Speculation about Kangta and Jung Yu Mi's relationship first started when the two appeared on a radio broadcast together. Later, the two Korean celebrities were spotted walking with each other, which sparked the dating rumours. While fans had started talking about their supposed relationship some time back, it is uncertain if the two were actually in a relationship during that time or if they just started dating a few days ago.

Both Kangta and Jung Yu Mi are massively popular celebrities with a worldwide fanbase. Kangta is a member of the Korean Boy Band H.O.T, which is the first band started by SM Entertainment. Meanwhile, Jung Yu Mi is an acclaimed actor who has featured in several beloved Korean Dramas, as well as blockbuster Korean films.

