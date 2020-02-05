John Cena Learnt THIS Lesson About Downtime From The K-pop Group BTS

John Cena recently, in an interview, discussed how the world-famous K-pop group BTS inspired him. The WWE star has never shied away from expressing his love for the K-pop group BTS. Here's what John Cena had to say about BTS.

John Cena talks about how BTS inspires him:

The BTS fandom seems to be adding new members every day. One of the latest addition to the BTS ARMY is none other WWE legend and film actor John Cena. As mentioned earlier, John Cena has never shied away from expressing his love for the K-pop group at every opportunity he gets. Recently, in an interview, John Cena talked about BTS and how he as an ARMY member learned an important lesson from the K-pop group.

In an interview with a media portal, John Cena said that it is really important to give yourself a break and rest between a tough schedule. He explained his point further by stating that downtime helps re-evaluate, rest, and return to work stronger and better.

Furthermore, the Fast and Furious 9 actor said that he thinks it is good to rest and also learned that it can be super productive and beneficial. He then mentioned that the K-pop group BTS is understanding the value of rest and recovery.

John Cena also shared his thoughts on BTS’ short hiatus last year and how that might have helped them in creating their new album Map of the Soul: 7. John Cena said that for a group like BTS, a short hiatus allows them to come back stronger and better.

He further added that it also must have given the K-pop group a chance to re-evaluate themselves. The Fast and Furious 9 actor also touched on the fact that BTS talks about the topic of self-care and self-love.

Image Courtesy: Shutterstock

