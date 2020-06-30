Miley Cyrus' Ex-girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter Says "It’s So Hard To Go Through A Breakup"

Kaitlynn Carter spoke about her relationship with Miley Cyrus and about their split as well. Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter dated for a while before calling things off in just two months of their relationship. The couple managed to keep things private; however, they were soon a known couple, according to a news portal. Kaitlynn Carter has now spoken about her split with the singer and also shed light about dating in the public eye.

Kaitlynn Carter speaks about her breakup with Miley Cyrus

Kaitlynn Carter opened up about her former partner Miley Cyrus and said that the one thing she has realized from her relationship with the pop star was to keep things private. The model further added that she is now a very private person. Kaitlynn Carter spoke about all of this in a podcast episode of the Viall Files. She continued to say that since her last split with Miley Cyrus, she immediately convinced herself that a pubic relationship would be the last thing she does in the future.

Kaitlynn Carter and Miley Cyrus dated for two months, during which they were constantly in the spotlight for various reasons, according to an entertainment news portal. Carter maintained the fact that both she and Miley did their best to be discreet and keep their relationship as private as possible, according to the podcast. She further added they worked really hard to ensure complete privacy, however, that did not work for them and people did eventually get to know about them. Speaking about her break up in the podcast, Kaitlynn Carter said that she found it incredibly hard to go through a break up like the one she had. She explained that it was especially harder for her as it was all happening in the public eye. She said that the whole process of the break up felt rough, according to an entertainment news portal.

However, Kaitlynn Carter believes that she also gained something from the experience she had with the whole break up and relationship. She added that she has now turned into a very private person as that is what she took from the relationship. In the same podcast, Kaitlynn Carter also confirmed that she is indeed dating someone new. However, she refused to offer any information based on who she is dating currently, according to an entertainment news portal.

