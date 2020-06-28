Miley Cyrus Inspired 5 Outfits That Are Perfect To Wear At A Dinner Party; Check Out

Miley Cyrus loves experimenting with her outfits. She loves wearing loads of accessories with her outfits and most of her outfits are black in colour. Miley Cyrus' Instagram account is flooded with pictures of her in different outfits that are perfect to wear at a dinner party. From dresses to shining shimmering tank tops, the actor surely has an amazing collection of outfits you could recreate for a dinner party. Here are Miley Cyrus' 5 best outfits to wear at a dinner party.

Miley Cyrus' 5 best outfits to wear at a dinner party

Miley Cyrus has a lot of black outfits and is often spotted wearing them in public. She wore this beautiful all-black outfit that you could pick for a dinner party. She wore a pair of leather skirt pairing it with thigh-high leather boots. The turtle neck body-con top tucked in her skirt and her black purse made her gothic outfit complete.

Also Read: 'Star Wars' Actor Oscar Isaac Aka Poe Dameron Will Probably Never Return To The Franchise?

Another all-black outfit you could pull-off for a dinner party is this busty polka dot blacktop. She paired it with a pair of black jeans and wore a few golden waistbands to make her outfit complete. She also wore a pair of necklaces around her neck to make her outfit look more complete.

This satin gown with an off-shoulder and a deep neckline is perfect for a dinner party. Miley Cyrus opted for a glam makeup look, to complete her outfit. She let her wavy short hair down that made her look gorgeous.

Also Read: Leonardo DiCaprio Is 'serious' About Camila Morrone & 'loves' Spending Time With Her?

Another outfit inspiration you could take from Miley Cyrus for a dinner party is this little black dress. She wore a little black dress with a pair of heels. To complete her look, she opted for a simple hairstyle and wore a number of bracelets in both her hands. She also wore a few choker necklaces around her neck to make her outfit complete.

Also Read: Viola Davis And 300 Black Artists Write An Open Letter To Hollywood Demanding A Change

This Chinese designed little pink dress is perfect to wear for a date night or at a formal dinner party. Miley Cyrus tied her hair into a sleek bun and went for a no-makeup look as she smiled and posed for a picture.

Also Read: Jennifer Aniston On Being Typecast As Rachel From FRIENDS: 'It Was Terrifying'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.