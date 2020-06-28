Miley Cyrus-Cody Simpson Twin In Grey Tank Tops & Safety Gears While Leaving Grocery Store

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson were recently spotted leaving a grocery store in similar outfits. Cyrus and Simpson donned grey tank tops and black safety gears. The two can be seen twinning by opting for similar outfits. With all that said now, check out Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson's looks:

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson spotted twinning in similar outfits

Miley Cyrus sported grey tank top and matching casual trousers. She teamed her outfit with a golden neckpiece and a pair of black sunglasses. She was seen sporting mullet hairstyle while she went grocery shopping. Cody Simpson was also spotted donning similar grey coloured tank top and he paired it with black shorts.

Yet another thing that the two were spotted donning is the protective gears. The two made sure that they make their trip to the grocery store safe. Miley Cyrus and Cosy Simpson were seen wearing similar coloured black protective gears. Fans loved the way the two were twinning with their outfits. Check out Miley Cyrus and Cpoody Simpson's look while they were leaving a grocery store.

Miley Cyrus goes braless in a grey racerback tank top as she loads up on essentials with beau Cody Simpson during a CVS errand run in Calabasas on Friday pic.twitter.com/OZEb4vupsc — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) June 13, 2020

Cyrus has entertained her fans with some of the most memorable songs throughout her career. Some of her most popular songs include Wrecking Ball, The Climb, We Can't Stop, Party in the U.S.A., 7 Things, When I Look At You among several others. Miley Cyrus is an avid social media user and the singer has time and again impressed fans with her bold sartorial choices.

Be it some unconventional dresses or simply casuals, the actor knows how to slay outfits in a stylish way. Her fashion sense and style have evolved over the years. Even her hairstyles have attracted massive attention from fans. She is known to rock different hairstyles.

Singer-songwriter Cody Simpson has also written several popular songs. His songs like La Da Dee, Pretty Brown Eyes, All Day, Golden Thing garnered widespread attention from critics and fans. Cody Simpson stunned his fans and admirers when he changed his look. The singer recently underwent a drastic hair transition.

He donned a look that was similar to what Miley Cyrus had done in the past. Cody Simpson surprised his followers on social media when he shaved off his signature look of rocking blonde hair.

