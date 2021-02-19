Kamala Harris' Step-daughter Ella Emhoff Debuts At New York Fashion Week Runway

American Vice President Kamala Harris' step-daughter Ella Emhoff's photos from her stint at the New York fashion week are making rounds on the internet. The 21-year-old daughter of Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff and stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris walked for Proenza Schouler on February 18. The young upcoming model walked the ramp in Proenza Schouler's Fall-Winter 2021 collection.

Ella Emhoff at New York fashion week

Kamala Harris' step-daughter Ella Emhoff made her runway debut at the New York Fashion Week yesterday, on February 18, for designer Proenza Schouler. The art student and knitwear designer looked stunning in three different looks on the runway including two trenchcoats, a light grey wool-cotton one with a black detachable collar while the other one was in dark navy color paired with a yellow and black turtleneck top. The third outfit was a black pant-suit. Meadow Walker, daughter of the late Paul Walker, and Lineisy Montero were also among the models to walk in the show.

In an interview with The New York Times, the young model stated that she signed with IMG models in late January and was pretty surprised with everything happening. She also added that she never saw this as a part of her timeline. Ella, who is also a student at Parsons School of Design, had been modelling on and off for the last year with a different agent. Emhoff further stated that as someone who, like a lot of other girls out there, had self-confidence issues, it was scary for her to go into the world that is hyper-focused on one's body.

Ella Emhoff changed her mind after seeing the diversity of models in the business and wanted to be a part of the change. Ivan Bart, president of IMG Models, told The New York Times he spotted Ella after she wore a Miu Miu coat to the 2021 Presidential Inauguration and thought to himself that she was communicating fashion. He added that it is not really about the shape, size or gender anymore and that Ella communicated that moment in time how she exuded cheekiness and joy.

Image Credits: Proenza Schouler Official Instagram Account

