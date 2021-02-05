'Landmark Moment': Glass Portrait Of Kamala Harris Unveiled At Lincoln Memorial

To honour Kamala Harris as America’s first woman vice president, a unique glass portrait has been unveiled in front of the historic Lincoln Memorial. The exhibit will be on display through February 6 and it commemorates the seminal achievement for women in America. It also celebrates the fact that Harris made history becoming the first woman, the first Black woman, and the first woman of South-Asian origin to become the 46th Vice President of the United States in a nail-biting finale to the long-drawn counting process.

Celebrating Kamala Harris

According to the reports by PTI, Holly Hotchner, president and CEO of the National Women’s History Museum, said, “Representation matters, especially at the ballot box, and the inauguration of Kamala Harris as the first woman, and first woman of colour, to serve as vice president of the United States is a landmark moment in American history”. Harris was born to a Jamaican father and an Indian mother on October 20 in 1964, at Oakland in California. Her mother, Shyamala Gopalan, was born in Chennai before she moved to the US for further studies. Shyamala became a leading cancer researcher and activist. She was also the daughter of PV Gopalan, a high-ranking civil servant. Harris' father, Donald J Harris on the other hand is an economist who moved to the US from Jamaica. Harris is married to attorney Douglas Emhoff and has two children.

The installation to honour Harris’ portrait has been presented by the National Women’s History Museum in partnership with Chief, a private network focused on connecting and supporting women leaders. The National Women’s History Museum is the nation’s leading women’s history museum and the most recognised institution dedicated to uncovering, interpreting and celebrating women’s diverse contributions to society. Talking about the portrait, Hotchner said, “Today’s progress is built on the legacy of the women who came before — the trailblazers, like Kamala, who raised their voices, marched for their rights, and ran for elected office; the women who cracked glass ceilings so that other women could shatter them”.

Lindsay Kaplan, who co-founded Chief in 2019 with Carolyn Childers said that this artwork not only celebrates but recognizes the woman who came before her and those who’ll come after. Harris had added many firsts to her kitty even before securing a victory in the 2020 US Elections. Kamala Harris was also the first Asian-American to be chosen as a Democratic Vice Presidential nominee ahead of the US polls.

