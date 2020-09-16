Kanye West Finds A Fake Employee In His Employee List, Asks Twitteratis To Find Details

Rapper Kanye West has often in the headlines with his tweets that usually garner netizens' attention. Previously, the rapper had spoken about his life being synonymous with the film Get Out. But this time around, Kanye West took to his Twitter to find information about an alleged fake employee he found on his payroll.

Kanye spots fake employee

Kanye West took to his Twitter and wrote, ''Has anyone ever heard of this person ? I just found a fake employee on my payroll!!!'' He also shared an attachment of a blank avatar along with the name Lauren Greenfield written under it. The job position listed under Lauren's name was 'Music Consultant'. However, by the looks of it, Kanye was not aware of this person in any way.

But in true Kanye West style, the tweet has since then been deleted. Controversial tweets are often deleted by Kanye just a few minutes afterward but it does not stop fans from getting a glimpse of it. Similarly, this time around too, Kanye West fans were quick to search for a person named Lauren Greenfield and stumbled upon him and his connection with Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner.

So apparently there’s a famous photographer with that name. And Kendall has (or had) a photo by LG in her house.



That wouldn’t explain the “music consultant” tag but that might be more of a data entry issue? https://t.co/6rJnYc4Gco pic.twitter.com/29875LCLF7 — Watching the ThrðŸµne (@KanyePodcast) September 14, 2020

Most of the replies to Kanye's tweet were people poking fun at him. One user wrote that he is the fake employee and asked Kanye to keep the salary coming. However, one fan found out that Lauren Greenfield is a prominent photographer who worked with Kanye's wife Kim Kardashian when she was 12 years old.

Besides this, Kendall Jenner had a photo clicked by Greenfield framed in her house. But this did not clear the confusion regarding why Lauren was listed under Kanye's employee payroll where was termed to be a 'Music Consultant'. While this was going down, Chrissy Teigen also took under Kanye's tweet and posted a hilarious reply where she can be seen seated beside her husband John Legend. Check out her reply below -

This was not the first time Kanye has deleted a tweet after stirring up the platform. By the looks of it, the fake employee confusion may be an internal matter that West took to Twitter, which was also seen earlier. It is still unsure whether the Lauren Greenfield referred by Kanye was an actual employee or not.

