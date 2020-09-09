Did Kanye West Walk On Water During Sunday Service? Check Out The Tweets

Kanye West has been grabbing the headlines ever since he announced his campaigns for the Presidential elections in the USA. Recently, the rapper made news for walking on water during the latest Sunday Service. He was also accompanied by his four children while wife, Kim Kardashian shot the video from the shore. Read on:

Kanye West walks on water

Kanye West held the September 6 Sunday Service at Georgia city of Atlanta. In a video shot by Kim Kardashian, he walked on the water along with his children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. The weekly church service was also joined by Kanye's choir group.

In the video, Kanye West, his children, and the choir is dressed in white as they walk to the centre of the lake. The surface of the lake looks foggy, something almost ethereal. After reaching the middle, the group performed many songs from the Gospel until the sun below the horizon.

The event was held in Georgia's Pinewood Forest TV Pastor Joel Osteen was also present at the Sunday Serice and likened the event to that a biblical story. He said that the scene resembled Jesus walking on the water along with his most faithful disciple, Peter. For the illusion, a clear plexiglass structure had actually been set up underwater.

🕊 Sunday Service 🕊 pic.twitter.com/SBBgZQaedf — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 7, 2020

Sunset Sunday Service in Atlanta tonight pic.twitter.com/N8zq9tCZJv — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 6, 2020

However, as the photos and videos of Kanye West walking on the water went viral, Twitterati expressed their displeasure with the rapper's attempt. However, there were many who found the concept to be beautiful and ethereal. Check out tweets here:

That gave me chills. You are lucky you get to experience that music. ❤️ — Mary Schmidt (@MarySchmidt17) September 7, 2020

That is incredible!!! I would love to be there. So powerful — CRyx (@CRyx72848266) September 7, 2020

i'm not christian but sunday service has really cool concept!😍 — R e i (@aadoreible) September 7, 2020

Meanwhile, West’s Sunday Service Choir was founded by Kanye West in 2019. Since then, they have travelled to many places across the globe holding the Sunday Service, even at Coachella and Paris Fashion Week. According to reports by Billboard, September 6's Sunday Service has 150 guests in attendance including 2 Chainz. Reports also claim that Kanye is going to release his ninth album next month, Jesus Is King.

In other news, Kanye West's marriage to Kim Kardashian is on rocky grounds after the rapper made shocking revelations about his wife during a campaign. Apparently he suffers from bipolar disorder and this has been one such bout. Kim and Kanye flew down to Colorado last month for a family vacation to try and salvage their relationship. Despite Kim's pleading, Kanye has decided not to opt-out of the Presidential election campaign.

