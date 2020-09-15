Kanye West Seeks An Apology From Rappers Drake And J Cole; Refers To Himself As Nat Turner

Kanye West recently took to his Twitter to share a series of now-deleted tweets wherein he had sought a public apology from rappers Drake and J Cole after their song False Prophets allegedly appeared to take a jibe on Kanye's ideologies. In the tweets, Kanye also called himself as the black slave rebellion leader, Nat Turner. In the same tweets, the Stronger singer also claimed to be the second richest black man in America and hinted towards his meeting with American rapper Jay Z.

Kanye West demands an apology from Drake and J Cole

Seeking an apology from Drake and J Cole, Kanye called himself as Nat Turner and wrote how he is 'fighting' for his community. For the unversed, Nat was a slave rebellion leader during the 1830s and his rebellion had taken place in Southampton County. Kanye also revealed on his relationship with Jay Z. Kanye wrote how he will soon meet Shawn Carter aka Jay Z. In the process, he also mispelled Shawn's name as 'Sean' for which he also apologized.

Jay Z and Kanye, who were known to be close friends, had gone on to part ways three years ago. The two were last seen together in the year 2016 and were recently reunited in the year 2019, at Diddy's 50th birthday party bash. Kanye had also mentioned in one of the tweets that all the members of his community should respect each other and that he too, has utmost respect for all his 'brothers'.

Kanye West compares NBA to modern day slavery

Ranting further with a series of tweets, Kanye had also went on to compare the NBA to the modern day slavery. He also took a dig at Travis Scott's new deal with a popular food chain. The I Love It singer is often known for his series of fiery tweets on Twitter. He had last month also gone out to call his wife, Kim Kardashian along with his mother-in-law Kris Jenner for mistreating him along with stating that Kris is not allowed to meet his children. Take a look at some of the now-deleted tweets which were made by the All Of The Lights singer.

