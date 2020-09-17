Kanye West Shares His Universal Label Contract; Accuses Label Of Earning More Money

In a recent Twitter meltdown, Hollywood rapper and POTUS hopeful Kanye West demanded to be released from his recording and music-publishing deals with Universal Music Group. The singer tweeted dozens of pages from his recording contract and called the music industry as ‘modern-day slavery’. In one of the tweets, Kanye West revealed that 90% of the record contracts on the planet are still on a royalty.

Also Read | 'Revived Grassroot Democracy In J-K,' Says India At UNHRC, Takes A Dig At Pakistan

More so, the singer elaborated that a standard record deal is a trap to never have one recoup and contracts include many hidden costs like the “distribution fees”. Adding to the same, Kanye West accused the labels of putting such costs in their contracts to earn more money off an artist’s work ‘without even trying’. In another tweet, Kanye West also asked other big names from the music industry like Bono, Taylor Swift and Drake to retweet his message. Take a look:

Also Read | Twitter Labels Satirical Video Of Joe Biden Shared By Trump As 'manipulated Media'

Kanye's long swathe of tweets:

90% of the record contracts on the planet are still on a royalty A standard record deal is a trap to NEVER have you recoup, and there’s all these hidden costs like the “distribution fees” many labels put in their contracts to make even more money off our work without even trying. — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

Bono can I get a retweet Love you Paul can I get a retweet love you Drake Kendrick even Taylor We need you right noooooow ⛷ — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

Bono can I get a retweet Love you Paul can I get a retweet love you Drake Kendrick even Taylor We need you right noooooow ⛷ — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

I wonder if Universal gonna call me ... I promise I have more ideas ... I will not stop I PROMISE YOU ON GOD — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

Kanye's Twitter rant

Recently, Kanye took to his Twitter handle and posted a series of alarming tweets, which got fans ‘concerned’ about his mental stability. In his now-deleted tweets, Kanye accused his wife Kim and mother-in-law Kris Jenner of trying to ‘lock him up with a doctor’. The singer also compared himself to Nelson Mandela and remarked that he might be locked-up just like him and fans will ‘know the reason soon’. More so, Kanye also compared himself to the lead character from Get Out, who discovers shocking truths about his fiancé’s family after getting engaged. Kanye's wife, Kim Kardashian confirmed that Kanye West was suffering from bipolar disorder, on Instagram when she addressed the issue.

Also Read | 'Revived Grassroot Democracy In J-K,' Says India At UNHRC, Takes A Dig At Pakistan

Also Read | Twitter Labels Satirical Video Of Joe Biden Shared By Trump As 'manipulated Media'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.