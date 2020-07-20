Kanye West Admits 'agonizing Over Having A Baby' When Kim First Broke Pregnancy News

Recently, POTUS hopeful Kanye West took the stage at North Charleston's Exquis Event Center and spoke about abortion. In his speech, Kanye West related a personal anecdote of how he handled the situation with Kim Kardashian when she first broke the pregnancy news to him. Recalling the incident, Kanye West mentioned that Kim Kardashian had called him crying when she first learned about pregnancy. West added that he was in Paris when Kim spoke to him about the situation and admitted that they were ‘agonizing over whether to have the child’.

Kanye West: 'God gave me a message'

West confessed that he was working on the laptop while speaking to Kim and his screen went black at the same moment. Adding to the same, Kanye revealed that he took that as a sign and decided to have the baby. The singer added that he will be at peace, even if Kim Kardashian decided to divorce him after the speech, as she brought his first daughter North into the world, even when he did not want to. Kim Kardashian gave birth to North West in 2013.

Recently, the Oklahoma State Election Board confirmed that Kanye West, who had earlier announced the run for Presidency, has finally filed paperwork in Oklahoma, which officially qualifies him to run as an independent candidate on the November ballot. Reportedly, a spokeswoman for the state's election board mentioned that West paid the required $35,000 filing fee and also submitted a statement of candidacy. Take a look:

Independent presidential candidate Kanye West has qualified for the General Election ballot in Oklahoma. (Today is Oklahoma's deadline for Independent & Unrecognized Party presidential candidates to file statements of candidacy with their petitions or filing fee.) — Oklahoma State Election Board (@OKelections) July 15, 2020

If the reports are to be believed, Kanye West's team designated his principal campaign committee as Kanye 2020. As per reports published by a leading news daily, the FEC form names Andre Bodiford group as treasurer of the committee, which will raise and spend money on behalf of West's candidacy. Reportedly, the spokeswoman mentioned in an interview that Kanye West will be required to file the form 'within 15 days of raising or spending more than $5,000 in federal campaign activity.'

Kanye's Presidential run

West's wife, Kim Kardashian West has been dropping hints of the singer's possible Presidential run since 2016, as she spoke about what would happen if he ever ran for the elections, in an interview with a leading news daily in the past. Sharing her reservations about the idea in an interview in 2016, Kim Kardashian seemed ‘worried’ about 'awful things fans had done to Melania Trump' when Donald Trump was campaigning for the elections. Kanye West will be against Donald Trump and Joe Biden for the President's chair.

