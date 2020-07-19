Kim Kardashian, Kendall & Kylie Jenner's Music Videos That You May Have Missed

The Kardashian family are famous American socialites who are primarily known for their reality TV show called Keeping Up with The Kardashians. In a unique reality show, the Kardashians family's personal and professional lives are aired on this show. Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner are some of the famous personalities from the Kardashian-Jenner family. Apart from being a socialite and an entrepreneur, Kardashian-Jenner family members like Kim, Kylie and Kendall have even featured in many music videos along with popular artists. Take a look at the song list featuring the Kardashian-Jenner sisters.

Kim Kardashian in Bound 2

Kim Kardashian has featured in a few music videos of her boyfriends before, but after getting married to Kanye West, she was seen in few of his music videos including the explicit song Bound 2.

Image courtesy: A still from Bound 2

Kim Kardashian in Thnks fr th Mmrs

Kim even featured in a song back in 2007 called Thnks fr th Mmrs by Fall Out Boy. It is from the album called 'Infinity On High'. The song has a total of 144 million views on YouTube. The song was a commercial success at the music charts.

Kylie Jenner in Come and See Me

Kylie starred in the music band Party Next Door's song titled Come and See Me which also featured rapper Drake. the song was released back in 2016 and it has garnered 93 million views on YouTube as well.

Kylie Jenner in Dope'd Up

Kylie Jenner featured with her then-boyfriend Tyga in the song titled Dope'd Up. The music video had the concept of zombies in the backdrop of Tyga's rap verses. The song has 26 million views on Youtube. The music video was also under the scrutiny of fans where some of them said that it resonated with Michael Jackson's iconic music video Thriller which had the same theme as was used in Tyga's Dope'd Up.

Kendall Jenner in Enchante

The song Enchante is crooned by Fergie along with Axl Jack starring Kendall Jenner. The song has garnered 11 Million views on youtube. The song belongs to Fergie's latest album's titled Double Duchess. The music video showcases different versions of Kendall that goes completed perfectly along with Fergie's verses.

Promo Image courtesy: A still from Bound 2, Enchante & Come and See Me

