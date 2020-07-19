Mumbai Police Acts On Heinous Threats To Rhea Chakraborty; Complaints Against Two Netizens

The Mumbai Police has registered a complaint against two social media users on Sunday for sending rape threats to Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty on July 16. An offense has been registered at the Santacruz Police Station against the two users from whose Instagram account the threat was sent to Rhea Chakraborty.

On July 16, Rhea Chakraborty took to her Instagram handle outing a troll’s identity and calling the person out over heinous trolling. Rhea posted a screenshot of a message where a certain user had sent her abusive message with regard to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The actor penned down a note slamming the trolls and asked cyber crime cell to look into the matter.

Rhea Chakraborty threatened

In the caption of her social media post, Rhea Chakraborty said that she has been called a gold digger, a murderer and has been shamed for her relationships after Sushant Singh Rajput passed away. Rhea further said that despite all the abuses and harassment, she has kept quiet. She exclaimed that her silence, however, does not give anyone the right to threaten her with sexual violence - as the troll had.

Tagging the netizen, Rhea Chakraborty asked if she realised the seriousness of what she has said to the actor in her messages. Rhea further wrote that the threats sent to her about the most heinous things constitute crimes. The actor further said that no one should be subjected to this kind of toxicity and harassment. She further tagged cybercrime India’s handles and requested them to take necessary actions. She wrote, “Enough is enough”.

Rhea Chakraborty demands CBI probe

After breaking her silence on Sushant Singh Rajput on one month of his death, Rhea Chakraborty has sought a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the late actor’s death. Introducing herself as Sushant’s ‘girlfriend’ for the first time, the actor urged Home Minister Amit Shah to initiate an enquiry into the death. Expressing her faith in the government, the Bank Chor star expressed her urge to know what ‘pressures’ prompted Sushant to take the step.

Image credits: PTI

