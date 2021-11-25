Kanye West Admits Mistakes With Kim Kardashian In Past; Says 'God Will Bring Us Together'

Kanye West recently attended the Skid Row on Wednesday, November 24 and talked about his relationship with his ex-partner, Kim Kardashian. The rapper took to the stage and opened up about his marriage with Kim Kardashian and revealed how he made several mistakes.

Kanye West Kim Kardashian relationship update: Ye wants them to be together

Kanye West recently appeared at the Skid Row and spoke his heart out on his relationship with Kim Kardashian. While addressing the audience, he talked about the mistakes he made during his marriage with Kim and added how the narrative that God wanted was for everyone to see that everything could be redeemed. He further admitted that he made mistakes during his relationship and also confessed that the things he did publicly were not acceptable as a husband. Stating further, he mentioned that he was there to change the narrative and took a dig at Kim's reality show by adding that he will not be letting E! and Hulu write the narrative of his family the way it was being done in the reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Kanye West also oped that God will bring Kanye and Kim back together and their repaired relationship will inspire other couples to overcome the work of separation. He also mentioned that he needs to be with his kids as much as possible and he will never buy a house next door in order to stay around them.

Kanye West said, “The narrative that God wants is for you to see that everything can be redeemed,” Ye said. “In all these relationships, we’ve made mistakes — I’ve made mistakes. I’ve publicly done things that were not acceptable as a husband. But right now today, for whatever reason — I didn’t know I was going to be standing right here. I didn’t know I was going to be in front of this mic, but I’m here to change that narrative. I’m not letting E! write the narrative of my family. I’m not letting Hulu write the narrative of my family.”

Why did Kanye and Kim break up?

During an episode of KUWTK, Kim Kardashian opened up about the reason behind her split with Kanye West and revealed that she was not fully fulfilled by her marriage. She also added that she didn't want a husband who lives in a completely different state and added that she didn't come this far to just not be happy.

