Who Owns The Clubhouse App? A Complete Guide About The Clubhouse App

The buzz word on the social media community for the past three months is Clubhouse. Many people are wondering what is it all about. So in this post, we are going to be having a closer look at what is Clubhouse, who owns the Clubhouse app, which company owns Clubhouse app, how to get started in the Clubhouse app as a beginner and more.

Clubhouse is a platform where you can chat live through audio in realtime. It’s a bit like the chatrooms of the early days on the internet, but without the text message and the chat only happens through audio. What sets this social media app apart is its invite only feature. With this, you’ll only be able to join this app if you are invited by another member who has already joined and currently using it. Within a short period of time, it has gained popularity as Silicon Valley’s social hot spot. Clubhouse was founded by Paul Davison and Rohan Seth, two Bay Area entrepreneurs and alumni of Stanford University. Clubhouse is owned by the Alpha Exploration Co, the parent company of Clubhouse. In the coming section, we’ll have a look at how to get started in Clubhouse as a beginner.

How to get started in the Clubhouse app as a beginner?

First of all, let's have a look at how to join Clubhouse. Clubhouse is still in a private beta phase and available only to iPhone users, which is what fuels its exclusive nature. As of now, there are only two ways you can get onto the platform and they both require close relationships with people already on the app. The first method is By personal invitation. When someone joins Clubhouse, they’re automatically granted one invitation they can send to someone using their phone number. Another method is through invite by one of the elite members of the app. In the next section, we'll learn about how to set up this app.

Like all the other social media apps, Clubhouse gives you a profile that will tell others a little more about you and what you have to offer to the community. For your profile photo, you can choose a photo from your camera roll or use your camera to take a new photo. Whichever method you choose, choose a photo that shows your face, preferably smiling and framed well inside the photo frame. You can also add either your Instagram, or Twitter profile to make setting up your Clubhouse profile a lot easier.

