Kanye West's Fans Predict Another Project Like 808s & Heartbreak After Divorce Rumours

The internet is abuzz with rumours of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's divorce. The couple has been married for almost seven years now. Amid the reports of their separation. Fans of Kanye West have started predicting that Kanye West will be making another project similar to his 2008 album 808s & Heartbreak. For all the people who are wondering about it, here is everything you need to know.

Fans predict another album like 808s & Heartbreak

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been one of the most popular couples in the entertainment industry for quite some time now. However, there seems to be some trouble in paradise for the duo. According to a report by pagesix.com, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are heading for divorce. As soon as this news started to spread on the internet, social media was abuzz with all kinds of reaction. Interestingly, a lot of people have been predicting that Kanye West will be dropping another album like his 808s & Heartbreak.

Out of Kanye West's albums, 808s & Heartbreak is different in terms of the themes as it came in the wake of several distressing personal events in his life. Now as the news of his divorce is going viral, fans have been speculating that he will drop another such album. A lot of users shared funny pictures and gifs and said that Kanye West will be releasing another album which will be like 808s & Heartbreak. Some of them even mentioned that it will be a sequel to the 2008 album. Here is a look at what Twitter users had to say about it.

Kanye has to make a Heartless Part 2 or 808s & Heartbreak 2.0. — Shera Joyner (@SheRA_Joyner) January 6, 2021

the world after Kanye drops another 808s & Heartbreak pic.twitter.com/u3F9JSqRv2 — 𝗶𝘀𝗼 🌙 (@dvilze) January 6, 2021

last time a woman left Kanye we got “808s & Heartbreak” & “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy” so you already know Ye next album finna be a BANGER 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/i1px3QqQKz — Tory (@TORYRAGER) January 6, 2021

Kim and Kanye are divorcing? Sir, does this mean we're getting another 808s & Heartbreak album?? pic.twitter.com/3pKpThpZou — 𝐂. 🖤 (@itscharl0tte) January 6, 2021

Kanye & Kim splitting up. We really might get a 808s & Heartbreak 2. pic.twitter.com/p7gj1laix0 — 🐍 Lack Mamba 🐍 (@Lackavelli_) January 6, 2021

kanye is getting a divorce with kim, that means we got a 808s & Heartbreak 2 — Rap Universe (@RapUniverse5) January 6, 2021

Feel bad for Kanye but 808s & Heartbreak 2 gonna be fire — Jon (@Uberflux) January 6, 2021

You hear Kim and Kanye getting a divorce but all I hear is that we’re getting 808s & Heartbreak 2 — Ben:) (@benjaricoooo) January 6, 2021

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's divorce

According to the report, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's divorce is imminent. The couple is keeping this news low key as of now but their journey as a couple seems to be over. Kim Kardashian has not been wearing her wedding ring for quite some time now and Kanye also opted to stay at his Wyoming ranch over the holidays instead of spending time with the Kardashian family. The couple has been living their separate lives since past few weeks and has been quietly getting things sorted out so they can have a divorce.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have been going through a rough patch for a long time now. He had mentioned about getting divorced with Kim Kardashian in July last year on his official Twitter handle. He had also called Kim Kardashian’s mother and manager Kris Jenner as “Kris Jong-Un” and claimed that they were trying to get him into psychiatric treatment.

