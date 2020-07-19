Kanye West Floats Petition For A Spot On South Carolina Ballot, Asks Fans For Signatures

Kanye West has asked his fans for help in getting his name on the South Carolina Presidential ballot after he missed the deadline for submitting necessary documents. However, the popular rap artist was able to qualify and get his name on the Oklahoma Presidential ballot which had the same deadline as South Carolina.

Read: Kanye West Files Necessary Documents, Braces Up For Oklahoma Presidential Ballot

Turns to his fans for help

According to reports, Kanye West is hoping that public opinion will convince public officials and have them put his name on the ballot. To that end, West and his campaign committee have shared a petition on Twitter, and other online mediums, asking people to sign it so that his name can be out in the ballot.

In the past, Kanye West has expressed great support for current US President Donald Trump but according to recent reports, the singer has been growing critical of Trump. West has also revealed that he suffers from bipolar disorder and said that he plans to run the country like the fictional land of Wakanda, the origin of the comic book superhero Black Panther.

Read: Kanye West Drops Out Of US Presidential Race After Pathetic Performance Projection: Report

Contrary to his current enthusiasm, earlier media reports stated that a source close to Kanye West 'revealed' that the rapper is considering dropping out of the race after a recent election poll showed him getting less than 2 pe cent of the votes as he goes up against current US President Donald Trump and presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. However, the authenticity of the reports remains dubious and now seem fictitious.

This is not the first time that Kanye West has claimed that he will run for president. Back in November 2019, during his collaboration with GAP, Kanye made statements about the progress of the African-American society after which he announced that he would run for the presidency of the United States of America in 2024.

Read: Twitter Hacking Sees Kanye West, Kim & Wiz Khalifa Fall Prey; Accounts Temporarily Blocked

Read: Kanye West Pays Tribute To His Late Mother On Her Birthday With New Song 'Donda'