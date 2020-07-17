Kanye West Files Necessary Documents, Braces Up For Oklahoma Presidential Ballot

American rapper Kanye West has reportedly qualified to appear on the presidential ballot in the state of Oklahoma. As per reports, the West filed the necessary documentation with the state’s election board on July 15.

However, West’s run for the US presidency is still doubtful since he has missed important deadlines in several states such as North Carolina and New Hampshire.

West will appear in Oklahoma ballot, but key states missed

Earlier, some reports stated that a source close to Kanye West that 'revealed' that the rapper is considering dropping out of the race after a recent election poll showed him getting less than 2 percent of the votes as he goes up against current US President Donald Trump and presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. However, the authenticity of the reports remains dubious.

The 43-year-old singer announced his candidacy informally in a tweet on July 5, stating that he would be running for the President of the United States in the upcoming polls. Later, more details were offered by West during an interview wherein he cleared his stance on several key issues such as being anti-abortion, anti-vaccination, and school prayers.

This is not the first time that Kanye West has claimed that he will run for president. In November 2019, during his collaboration with GAP, Kanye made statements about the progress of the African-American society after which he announced that he would run for the presidency of the United States of America in 2024.

