Kanye West Drops Out Of US Presidential Elections After Approximately Two Weeks

Kanye West had earlier announced through a tweet that he will be taking part in the 2020 presidential elections. However, according to a news report by Independent, the rapper has dropped out of the race now. Kanye West has quit the Presidential elections in approximately two weeks of announcing his bid. A member of Kanye West’s campaign spoke to the news portal about this issue and confirmed that Kanye West will no longer a part of the elections. According to the news portal, Kanye West had amassed a group of 180 campaign team, however, the rapper has now quit the presidential elections.

Kanye West drops out of the USA Presidential elections

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

Speaking to the news portal, the member from Kanye’s campaign confirmed that Kanye is indeed out of the presidential race. The member continued to say that everything that was planned for the campaign has now been cancelled after his retraction from the elections. Continuing further, the member said that he has nothing good or bad to say about Kanye and he understands his move. However, the member did mention that any candidate going up for elections for the first time faces such type of hiccups on the road. It was reported by the news portal that Kanye had previously attempted to get his name in the ballot as a third-party candidate.

During that time, Kanye West was needed to collect 132,781 signatures by Wednesday, 15 July. This was needed in order for him to be eligible to run in Florida. It was then when Kanye instructed his campaign crew to drive around town and collect the signatures. During the same day itself, Kanye West was seen registering himself in Wyoming as the rapper shared a picture of himself which was later deleted. Soon enough, reports from the US Presidential Poll came up and suggested that Kanye would gain less than two per cent of the votes if he were to run against Donald Trump and Joe Biden. Thus the rapper has now taken himself out of the presidential race and will not be running for president anytime soon, according to a news portal.

