Kanye West Pays Tribute To His Late Mother On Her Birthday With New Song 'Donda'

American rapper and businessman Kanye West is celebrating his late mother Dona West's 71th birthday by previewing a new song and video. The singer honoured her mother with the new song Donda on Twitter. In the new music video, fans can hear his mother Donda reciting lyrics from rapper followed by a gospel choir in the background for over a minute before the song finishes. In the song, Kayne who has done the rapping part has expressed his emotions and love for his mother very deeply .

While sharing the song on the micro-blogging site, Kanye renumerated his childhood memories of his mother. and apologized for the mistakes that he has made in life. Kanye also seeked forgiveness for being stubborn during his childhood. Continuing, the Stronger singer wrote that apart from paying tribute to his mother through the song, he confessed that he also wanted to end the growing fire of racism in the country.

In loving memory of my incredible mother on her birthday 🕊 My mom reciting KRS1 lyrics This song is called DONDA pic.twitter.com/YWKhqYYu2E — ye (@kanyewest) July 13, 2020

Apart from the gift, the singer even released a short teaser before the song which featured old home movies of him and his mother. The song, opens with the voice of Kanye’s mother as she recites poignant lyrics about police brutality from the KRS-One anthem Sound of da Police over a sparse, choral beat. In the song, the singer can be heard mourning the loss of his mother by crooning the lyrics like “Mama I need you to tuck me in. I've made some mistakes and they rubbed it in."

Kanye’s mother Donda was a former college professor who passed away in 2007 at the age of 58. According to reports, his mother passed away after she suffered from major complications from her plastic surgery. Last year, the 43-year-old rapper opened up about his mother on a famous chat show and said that his mother is still very much a part of his life to this day. The singer who misses his mother’s presence even today, reportedly said that his mother would have been happy if she would have been alive by running after her grandchildren and buying them toys.

Meanwhile, Last week, West announced that he was running for president in the upcoming election. He shared a tweet and informed his fans about his decision of standing in the elections. "We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision, and building our future," he tweeted on July 4.

(Image credit: Kanye West/ Instagram)

