Kanye West Flies Back To LA To Spend Time With Kim & Kids Amid Presidential Campaign; Read

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have been grabbing headlines for their very public family woes. After Kim had flown out for a vacation with him to sort out the troubles in her married life, she came back home alone without Kanye. However, according to latest reports, the rapper has also flown back to LA now.

Kanye West returns to LA as he is missing his kids

According to reports of 'People', Kanye West has recently flown back to LA from Wyoming. He has taken a break from his presidential campaigns and working on his new album. This seems to be because he wants to spend time with his wife and children.

After returning, from his Wyoming ranch, Kanye West has shared a few pictures taken with his four children said a source close to People. He also added that they are currently catching up as 'family'. The source added that Kanye was still busy with the presidential campaign and his new album. However, he was missing his children and flew back to meet them.

However, Kim Kardashian did not post any pictures or updated on Kanye West's return to LA. She did post photos from her Colorado trip with Kanye and Kourtney Kardashian. She had returned to LA last week from her family vacation while Kanye returned to his Wyoming ranch and also started his Sunday Service.

Another source close to Kim Kardashian had revealed to the publication that she is still very much invested in making their marriage work. Currently, she is tight-lipped about her exact future plans, but is alright with Kanye living in Wyoming. The source also added that Kanye West's presidential campaign is still very much on track and no one can deter the rapper from it.

Kanye West's rocky relationship with Kim Kardashian

In July, Kanye West made a surprise announcement of running for US Presidency. The decision, however, seems to have taken a toll on his family life. The rapper struggles with bipolar disorder and made some very scathing and public comments about his wife, Kim and the entire Kardashian gang. The two celebs had recently tried to mend their marriage by taking a family vacation to the Dominican Republic in August.

