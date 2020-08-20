Kanye West Shares Campaign Promo That Includes Anna Wintour & Dunst Without Permission

American rapper Kanye West recently shared a 2020 campaign promo that featured two of the famous faces, who also distanced themselves from the West. Taking to his Twitter handle on Tuesday, Kayne shared a campaign promo that has a compilation of celebrities, activists and other figures along with the phrase "Kanye 2020 Vision".

In the promo, one can also notice Vogue editor Anna Wintour and actor Kirsten Dunst among the famous faces the promo. However, a source close to Wintour and a rep for Dunst told PEOPLE that the use of the duo’s images was not agreed to. It is also reported that Dunst's picture was lifted from a 2002 Vanity Fair profile. Take a look at the post below.

Also read | Kanye West Meets White House Advisor Jared Kushner Ahead Of US Polls

Kanye and Kim’s relationship

Kanye West shared a video of himself and Kim Kardashian West, as they continue to focus on their relationship. During what appears to be one of his Sunday Service concerts Kanye tweeted a fish-eye lens shot of the two. Throughout the video, the two make their way to each other and kiss as the choir sings. Along with the video, he also wrote, "WE'RE STEPPING OUT ON FAITH". According to PEOPLE, the duo along with their kids flew to the Dominican Republic to work on their marriage.

WE’RE STEPPING OUT ON FAITH pic.twitter.com/Ak1sJmPz0o — ye (@kanyewest) August 19, 2020

Also read | Kanye West Meets Steve Harvey At Chic-Fill-A After Returning From Dominican Republic; See

West faces drawback for filing ballot 14-seconds late

The American rapper has also faced a drawback recently as he filed his vote 14-seconds late in Wisconsin. However, according to International Media reports, West's lawyers Michael Curran explained that there is no distinction between minutes and seconds in a statutory provision. Curran said that arriving before 5:01 pm is 'no later' than 5 pm for the average observer. In addition, he has reportedly said that the term "not later" may suggest that the seconds from 5:00:00 to 5:00:59 will still be considered within 5 pm.

In response to two challenges to West's nomination papers, a 23-page text was proposed. Although the first was that the papers were not issued in a timely manner, another question brought up problems like illegible signatures. Curran argued, however, that state law should accept Kanye West's nomination paper since his campaign was also hindered by a "overly aggressive" Democratic operative and media. He has also added that the door of their department was also locked by the state officials.

Also read | Kim Kardashian & Kanye Fly To Remote Island To Determine Future Of Their Marriage

Also read | Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Working On Their Marriage At A Lavish Colorado Resort

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.