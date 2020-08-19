Kim Kardashian Returns To LA With Kids As Kanye Stays Back In Wyoming; Read More

Kim Kardashian has returned to L.A. with her children after they spent a family vacation with Kanye West. West, however, has stayed back in Wyoming as he wishes to move ahead with the presidential campaign. In the past few months, Kim and Kanye had been facing troubles in their marriage after Kanye openly discussed his personal life on public platforms.

Kim Kardashian flies to LA leaving Kanye behind in Wyoming

People reported that on Sunday, Kim along with her three kids, Saint, Chicago and Psalm flew home after having spending a family vacation with Kanye since August 2. Later, North reunited with her mother and siblings after she spent more time with father Kanye in Cody, Wyoming. Kanye had posted a picture with North as the two posed in a water body with mountains in the background, check out the picture below.

Kanye West's presidential run

People further reported that Kanye stayed back since Wyoming is ‘where he wants to live’ but Kim decided to move back to LA as it is hard to travel with the kids for such a long time. Reportedly, Kim is totally focused on making her marriage work despite all that went down. A source told People that Kim is pretty quiet about her exact plans for the future but for now, she seems okay with Kanye living in Wyoming.

Image credits: Kim Kardashian West Instagram

Reportedly, Kanye is going to continue with the presidential campaign and no one can change his mind about this decision. During the campaigns, Kanye had given too much information about his married life with Kim and had revealed too much information about the two. Kanye had revealed that they had considered aborting North and also that Kim had met up with a rapper at a hotel and that he was trying to give her a divorce.

Kim wants her marriage to work out

In July, Kim and Kanye had an emotional reunion and as per reports in the media portals, Kim wants to do everything she can do to save her marriage. According to the media portal, the couple has been getting along well and they spent a week in the Dominican Republic with their children. A source told People that the couple seems much happier now.

Promo image credits: Kim Kardashian West Instagram account

