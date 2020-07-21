Kanye West Misses Another Ballot Deadline In South Carolina In His Presidential Run 2020

Kanye West has once again missed a deadline to submit his signatures in the presidential ballot of South Carolina which lies in the southeastern part of the U.S. This comes only a day after the singer made a massive rally in the above-mentioned state. As per reports, Kanye West failed to submit 10,000 signatures which are mandatory for a presidential candidate to appear on the ballot. The due date was Monday but neither Kanye nor his representatives submitted the required documents. This was revealed by the South Carolina spokesperson Chris Whitmire to a news publication.

Also Read | Kanye West Suggests $1 Million For New Mothers To Discourage Abortion

Kanye West's presidential campaign so far

This is not the first time that Kanye West did not turn in the undersigned documents. He has reportedly failed to meet the deadlines in North Carolina which was by March 3. Maine on June 1, New Mexico on June 25, Indiana by June 30. Now South Carolina has also been missed by the rapper. Kanye, who is either registering as an independent candidate or as a Republican candidate, has to register under one state under the constituency. The singer still has slots in Florida, Missouri, Colorado and Michigan, all of which has registration dates in the month of July.

Also Read | Kanye West Criticizes Harriet Tubman At His Political Rally

Kanye West is up against President Donald Trump in his second run and presumed Democratic candidate Joe Biden. However, the rapper has not yet registered his independent candidacy. Kanye has Tweeted that he is standing for the presidency on July 5 through a Tweet, but many netizens are yet to believe in the seriousness of his presidential run.

Also Read | Kanye West Gets Slammed By Barbz For Scrapping Nicki Minaj's Verse From 'New Body'

Kanye West's presidential campaign draws flak?

Last week, West cleared all formalities to appear on Oklahoma’s ballot in the presidential run. It is the only state where he fulfilled all documentation required. Kanye even took part in the North Charleston event. During the event, he spoke about raging issues in the United States of America. He shed his opinions on abortion, trade, and even licensing deals. The crowd looked roaring along with his speech. In his speech, he went to criticise the actions of abolitionist Harriet Tubman. His opinions drew flak across the country. Netizens were quick to condemn his words against Harriet.

Also Read | Kanye West Cries At First Rally Event, Screams, "I Almost Killed My Daughter"; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.