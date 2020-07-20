Kanye West Gets Slammed By Barbz For Scrapping Nicki Minaj's Verse From 'New Body'

Kanye West was recently making headlines as he tweeted about his upcoming album titled Donda and happened to delete the tweet soon. However, his upcoming song 'New Body' originally had a Nicki Minaj verse, which has now been scrapped from the song's new version. Thus, ardent Nicki Minaj fans referred to as 'Barbz' expressed their disappointment regarding the same on social media.

Kanye West scraps Nicki Minaj's verse from 'New Body'

It has been confirmed that the 'Queen' of rap, Nicki Minaj's verse on rapper Kanye West's upcoming song New Body has been eliminated, with West planning to release an alternate version of the upcoming song instead. The reworked version of New Body will reportedly feature on the Yeezy mogul's 10th studio album, titled Donda. The album has been named after Kanye West's mother and is slated to release on July 24, 2020.

Prior to these recent changes, a leaked version of the original track, featuring Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla Sign had gone viral on TikTok after it made rounds on the internet last year. New Body was expected to be included on West's forthcoming album 'Yandhi', but didn't make it in that album.

While the original lyrics of the song talked about body shaming and the stigma surrounding the aftermath of plastic surgery, it was later reworked by the rapper to incorporate a positive Christian-themed message. It was also later confirmed by Minaj, who stated that the new version of the song is more 'gospel-themed'. More recently, on July 18, 2020, Kanye West made an unofficial announcement about his upcoming album. However, the tweet was either a tease or accidental because the rapper was quick to delete it. The tweet comprised a handwritten tracklist of songs from his upcoming album, including Donda, 24, Off the Grid, and the most sought-after amongst them all, New Body.

#DONDA. A new album from Kanye West.



July 24. pic.twitter.com/yyZhlsNAmO — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) July 18, 2020

West noted that Donda will be releasing on July 24. Furthermore, eagle-eyed fans learned that Nicki Minaj wouldn't be a part of the latest version of New Body and couldn't hold back but voice out their opinion about the same. Soon after the news started gaining attention on Twitter, West received a lot of flak from Barbz online.

Check out some fan reactions below:

Nicki is the reason we even wanted that song & you think we gon listen if you take her off? pic.twitter.com/znXWHM5aoD — Ju nem (@earringdealer) July 19, 2020

kanye running for president is one thing but taking nicki off new body... unforgivable — giabuchi lastrassi (@jaboukie) July 19, 2020

Me hacking Kanye west computer to drop Nicki Minaj version of new body not the gospel version pic.twitter.com/VQLmhG2K5G — addiction_espinoza (@espinozapaz_1) July 19, 2020

Kayne hasn’t been a listen-worthy artist since 808s & Mistakes.



Removing Nicki Minaj is like sabotaging your own bicycle while riding.#KanyeWest #NickiMinaj pic.twitter.com/tBOsJApnO3 — ItsNotYou...its me (@ActionJaxxon84) July 19, 2020

I guess #kanyewest took #nickiminaj off the new body verse because she prob washed him like she did on Monster. 🤷🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/UgDMpkmIol — Chenille (@ChenilleToGo) July 19, 2020

