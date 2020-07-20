Kanye West Suggests $1 Million For New Mothers To Discourage Abortion

Rapper Kanye West, who has declared himself as US presidential candidate, suggested $1 million of incentive to mothers to discourage the practice of abortion. Speaking at a campaign rally in North Charleston, South Carolina, Kanye touched upon several issues including abortion, religion, international trade, and licensing deals among others.

During his lengthy monologue, which sometimes turned into a rant, West said that though he believes abortion should be legal, a financial incentive could help struggling mothers and discourage the practice. “Everybody that has a baby gets a million dollars,” he told the crowd while wearing a protective vest and “2020” shaved into his head.

West ranted against legendary anti-slavery activist Harriet Tubman, saying the Underground Railroad conductor “never actually freed the slaves, she just had them work for other white people”. The reprehensible attack on Tubman, who fought for the Union during the Civil War and helped enslaved Black people to travel north, drew some opposition from the crowd.

Kanye West at his “campaign rally” in South Carolina: “Harriet Tubman never actually freed the slaves, she just had them work for other white people.”



Loud groans from the audience, “come on man” can be heard pic.twitter.com/Q9g92UvZ27 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) July 19, 2020

Receives huge backlash

West’s comment on Tubman received a huge backlash on the internet with people calling his remarks “deeply disturbing”. Netizens said that the comment wasn’t funny and that the rapper needs help. Check out some of the comments:

Harriet Tubman made 19 trips along the Underground Railroad to free over 300 enslaved people between 1850-1860. She once had a $40,000 ($1.2 million in 2020) bounty on her head. She carried a pistol on her for protection from slave catchers and slaves who wanted to turn back. pic.twitter.com/YLcHZDJAaj — Branden Hunter (@JustCallmeBHunt) July 19, 2020

Why would anyone go after Harriet Tubman? — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) July 19, 2020

That Kanye West rally video from South Carolina is *deeply* disturbing. The man is not well, at all. Talking about almost killing his daughter... and what he said about Harriet Tubman? C’mon now. — Shane Gillen (@ItsGillen) July 19, 2020

West has asked his fans to help him in getting his name on the South Carolina Presidential ballot after he missed the deadline for submitting necessary documents. However, the popular rap artist was able to qualify and get his name on the Oklahoma Presidential ballot which had the same deadline as South Carolina. Earlier, some reports suggested that the rapper is considering to drop out of the race after a survey showed him getting negligible support as compared to US President Donald Trump and presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

