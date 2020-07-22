Kanye West Posts Screenshots Of JLaw And Halle Berry On Twitter, Leaves Fans Confused

Kanye West announced on July 5 that he will be running for President in the 2020 US Election and had his first presidential rally on Sunday. He covered a variety of topics in speech including how he wanted to abort North and how his father also had a desire to abort him. The American rapper later went on a Twitter rant and said that Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner were trying to lock him up. The latest addition to West's rant are the cryptic screenshots about Jennifer Lawrence and Halle Berry without any context.

Kanye West shares cryptic screenshots of JLaw and Halle Berry

Kanye West took to his social media to share the now-deleted screenshots of him looking up Halle Berry and Jennifer Lawrence on Google search. When he looked up Jennifer, the search showed her bio and achievements and when the rapper looked up Halle, the search showed gossip news about her. However, the singer posted these screenshots without any context and left fans totally confused. Check out a few reactions below:

Me trying to figure out what Halle Berry and Jennifer Lawrence have to do with all this... pic.twitter.com/XXQyoEm2FE — ðŸ…³ðŸ…°ï¸Ž’ðŸ†‚ðŸ…·ðŸ…°ï¸ŽðŸ…½ (@Nightshawn101) July 21, 2020

ALSO READ | Kanye West's Twitter Rant Gets Bizarre As He Claims ‘Kim Tried To Lock Me Up'

kanye posting halle berry and jennifer lawrence has what meaning exactly? pic.twitter.com/2WUP8FaiwC — anna (@buterasglass) July 21, 2020

Kanye got me sitting here trying to figure out anything about @halleberry and Jennifer Lawrence ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ pic.twitter.com/jP4apf5mXF — Axpxrxixlx (@Axpxrxixlx1) July 21, 2020

Me trying to figure out what Halle Berry and Jennifer Lawrence have to do with Kanye pic.twitter.com/NtlpwnwvdT — One Piece Rewatch 130/932 (@YonkoJoey) July 21, 2020

Kanye, Kardashians, Halle Berry, Jennifer Lawrence, Beyoncé, Big Sean and Meek are all trending, what’s going on? pic.twitter.com/MAfuDbxZWD — IyK (@immustarded) July 21, 2020

ALSO READ | Kanye West Gets Support From Halsey, Latter Schools Trolls About Bipolar Disorder

Before these screenshots, Kanye West also went on a rant about many other things in a now-deleted series of tweets. He claimed in one of his tweets that NBC locked up Bill Cosby. He later tweeted that the film Get Out is about him followed by one where he asked Kris Jenner not to play with him and said that she is not allowed to be around his kids.

Kanye West also claimed that Kim Kardashian was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock him like in the movie Get Out. He alleged that she was taking that step because he cried about saving his daughter North's life in his presidential speech. The singer also asked Kris and Kim to call him via a tweet. He also shared the music video of Michael Jackson's Black and White. Along with that, Kanye also told his fans that if he gets locked up like Mandela, they know why it happened.

ALSO READ | Kanye West Gets Slammed By Barbz For Scrapping Nicki Minaj's Verse From 'New Body'

ALSO READ | Twitter Hacking Sees Kanye West, Kim & Wiz Khalifa Fall Prey; Accounts Temporarily Blocked

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.