Kanye West Gets Support From Halsey, Latter Schools Trolls About Bipolar Disorder

Kanye West has been receiving a lot of reactions from netizens over statements he made during his presidential campaign. The rapper had apparently revealed several details about his personal life. He had also revealed that his wife had tried to lock him up with a doctor through a Twitter rant.

Kanye faces backlash by netizens

While numerous trolls ridiculed Kanye about the revelations he made, Halsey took a stand for him. The singer not only sympathised with Kanye owing to his bipolar disorder but also urged netizens to be more sensitive. In a series of tweets, she explained why trolling a person about their bipolar disorder is wrong and hurtful.

Halsey came in support of Kanye West

Halsey took to her Twitter handle and shared with her fans that she has dedicated her career to offering education and insight about bipolar disorder. She further said that a manic episode is not a joke. She further urged her fans to offer silence if they cannot offer understanding or sympathy towards the person.

Trolling someone for mental illness causes stigma among people

She further shed light on why numerous people suffering from mental illness choose to remain quiet about it. The singer said that the offensive remarks towards people with mental illnesses cause stigma in society. She further said that this results in people suffering from mental illnesses keeping quiet about it.

Halsey said that one can hate Kanye West’s action and criticize him. Halsey further added that, however, making jokes about his mental health and bipolar disorder is wrong. She further said that targeting a bipolar person hurts more people than the one it is targeted at.

Halsey urged the netizens that many people with mental illness are great. She further wrote that people with mental illnesses are good or bad because they all are people.

The singer also wrote that everyone has a different personality. Halsey concluded her thread saying that it is a request from a “human being with a decade long bipolar diagnosis”. Check out her tweets below.

Halsey's Twitter thread talking on why one should joke about bipolar diagnoses

No jokes right now. I have dedicated my career to offering education and insight about bipolar disorder and I’m so disturbed by what I’m seeing. Personal opinions about someone aside, a manic episode isnt a joke. If you can’t offer understanding or sympathy, offer your silence. — h (@halsey) July 21, 2020

A lot of people you know probably have bipolar disorder and you aren’t aware of it. Taking this opportunity to make offensive remarks and villify people with mental illnesses is really not the way to go...this is the exact triggering shit that causes people to keep quiet about it — h (@halsey) July 21, 2020

you can hate someone’s actions or opinions without contributing to stigma that damages an entire community of sometimes vulnerable people all for a couple of laughs. — h (@halsey) July 21, 2020

If you wanna think someone is an asshole, go ahead. Lots of people with mental illnesses are great. Lots of them are assholes. Because they are people. With nuanced personalities. But making jokes specifically targeted towards bipolar hurts more than the 1 person ur angry with. — h (@halsey) July 21, 2020

Sincerely, Human Being with a Decade Long Bipolar Diagnosis. — h (@halsey) July 21, 2020

