Kanye West Splurges A Massive $2,25,000 To Buy His Childhood Home In Chicago?

Considered as one of the finest rappers, Kanye West has delivered a wide range of hit songs throughout his illustrious career. With the success of his songs, Kanye West has also acquired billions of dollars besides fame and massive fan following among fans. Recently, it was reported that Kanye West purchased his childhood home for a whopping $225,000. Read details.

Kanye buys mother's home

Recently, it was reported that American singer Kanye West purchased his childhood home in the South Shore neighbourhood of Chicago for about $225,000. If the reports are to be believed, Kanye West plans to plunk down another $60,000 for repairs. The house originally belonged to the West family from the 1980s to 2004, however, it was sold by Kanye's mother for unknown reasons. Kanye’s close collaborator mentioned in an interview that after the West family placed the home on the market, the property went through foreclosures.

In 2018, Kanye and Kim Kardashian got into a public spat with one of their collaborators over Donda’s House, a charity that West founded in 2011 with his former collaborator. After both sides aired out their grievances over social media, all parties involved hashed everything out in person, in front of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians camera crew.

Jay-Z looking at Kanye West and be like "Damn Dawg you where I'm at".

Billionaires #KanyeWest pic.twitter.com/8D9SGznR4y — Daequan Beats (@daequanbeats) April 24, 2020

Kim Kardashian obviously brought good luck into Kanye West’s life. Kanye knew this from the very beginning but many of you didn’t. Kim is a blessing and a really good wife too ❤️



I’m happy for #KanyeWest pic.twitter.com/T7ipSWlzvj — MR. NICE GUY (@BenjaminAmos_) April 25, 2020

#KanyeWest asked people to invest in him to believe what he saw. Now he’s a billionaire. Never give up on your dreams✨ pic.twitter.com/k6KHQgynI2 — The Ameenha Lee (@AmeenhaLee) April 25, 2020

