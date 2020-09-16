Kanye West Says 'slavery Has Become A Choice' After Showing Giant Wall Around LA House

After asking rapper Drake and J Cole to make a public apology, Kanye West, in a series of tweets, has now continued his rant, this time it is about slavery. Taking to Twitter, on Wednesday, September 16, Kanye began his outburst claiming that he will have artist Kendrick Lamar ‘numbed’ shortly. Assuring his fans that he will soon share an update, he pointed the time in history when Africans were slave traded through waterways. He reminded fans to recollect how their ancestors’ tongues were ‘cut’. It just didn’t end there; the rapper also thinks that ‘Slavery has now become a choice’. Take a look at his tweet here:

Che Pope got Dave Free’s number ... will have Kendrick’s numbed shortly ... I’ll keep you guys updated 😉 Remember they cut our tongues when we were on the boat ... but noooooow.... slaaaaaavery iiiiiiiiis aaaaaaaaa chooooooooice 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

Kanye West continues his rant

After the bizarre tweet about slavery, the artist continued his outburst demanding for an ‘army of angels to cover him’ when he pulls his sword out. He asked all his fans to keep him in payers and promised everyone that humanity will soon be free from slavery, but everyone must hold on to god until the change happens. Moreover, Kanye further claimed that it is show time now.

I need an army of angels to cover me while I pull this sword out of the stone ... I need everyone’s prayers ... I promise we will be free and own our masters but we must be faithful to God this time No more killing each other No more threatening to take each other’s girls and wives ... let’s show the world how great we truly are we are God’s chosen people The artist deserve to own our masters ... artist are starving without tours ... Ima go get our masters ... for all artist ... pray for me I don’t wanna see no woke tweets or hear no woke raps ... it’s show time ... it’s a whole different energy right now

Kanye West builds a wall

The outburst took place soon after he shared a video with fans showcasing the massive wall he has planned to build around his LA house that he shares with wife Kim Kardashian. In the video, the rapper walks with camera, panning it across the green garden of his house. Stating that it is a good start, the video shows massive white sheets held high above the ground. Take a look:

