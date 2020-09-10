Kanye West Watches Raptors Vs Celtics NBA Playoffs Thriller On A Giant 100-foot Screen

NBA fans were glued to their screens during the Celtics vs Raptors clash as the teams played out a double-overtime thriller. And as Kyle Lowry unleashed his magic on the court, hip hop mogul Kanye West flexed his riches by sharing insight into his watching experience. The 43-year-old was watching the NBA playoffs live on a giant 100-foot screen much to the surprise of his fans.

Also Read: Jimmy Butler Is NBA's Most Consistent Player NOT Giannis Or LeBron; Stats Prove

Celtics vs Raptors: Kanye West watches NBA playoffs live on gigantic 100ft screen

On Thursday, defending champions Toronto Raptors became just the third team in playoffs history to force a Game 7 with a double-OT win. The Raptors Game 7 was forced largely due to the efforts of Kyle Lowry, who hit multiple clutch shots to keep their season alive. While the Celtics vs Raptors action thrilled NBA fans and pundits alike, Kanye West enjoyed his experience on an enormous 100-foot screen.

Kanye West shared a glimpse of his experience, sharing a picture of him watching Celtics vs Raptors with his cousin Ricky Anderson. Anderson himself shared a snap of the screen, saying that he was waiting for someone to pass him the ball as he watched the NBA playoffs live. Kanye West's screen was so enormous that Anderson was barely visible at the bottom of the picture. The 43-year-old's effort did not go waste as the game turned out to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller, with Toronto forcing a Game 7.

Also Read: Heat's Tyler Herro Spends Time With Girlfriend Katya Elise Henry After Triumph Over Bucks

100 foot screen ... it’s a good start ⛷ pic.twitter.com/Sj194ksUwL — ye (@kanyewest) September 10, 2020

Celtics vs Raptors: Kyle Lowry stars as Raptors force Game 7

Kyle Lowry had the game of his life as he scored 33 points, eight rebounds and six assists helping the Raptors to a thrilling 125-122 Game 6 win over the Boston Celtics. Lowry was ably supported by Nowman Powell, who bagged 23 points on 6-for-11 shooting. For the Celtics, Jaylen Brown led the way with 31 points and Jayson Tatum scored 29 points on the night. Marcus Smart recorded his second career triple-double with 23 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists but couldn't help his side register a win as the Raptors' resilience overpowered the Celtics' charge on Thursday. Celtics vs Raptors Game 7 is scheduled to be played in the NBA bubble on Friday (Saturday IST) in what is touted to be an exciting series finale.

Also Read: LeBron James Explains How His Wife Is Unhappy With His Workload At The Age Of 35

Also Read: Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade: Clippers Planning To Pursue Bucks' Main Man

(Image Courtesy: Kanye West Twitter)