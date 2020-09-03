Kanye West Claims 'God' Wanted Him To Interrupt Taylor Swift's 2009 VMAs Speech

Kanye West recently revealed the real reason why he decided to storm Taylor Swift’s speech in 2009 VMAs. In Cannon’s Class podcast, Kanye West told Nick Cannon that "God" was the one who wanted him to do it. He also described how all odds were in his favour to stop Taylor.

Kanye West said that right now God is giving him information. He added that God would have not made him sit in the front row if he didn't want him to say that Beyonce has the best video. In 2009 VMAs, Kanye West interrupted Taylor Swift's speech after she received the Best Female Video award for her music video, You Belong With Me. He went on the stage to say that Beyoncé should be the one to receive this award.

Talking about Taylor Swift, Kanye said that the jury wouldn't have made it the first award. He added that it's so ridiculous of an idea because he had never heard of this person [Taylor] before, and Single Ladies is like one of the greatest videos of all time. Recalling about the awards night, Kanye West mentioned that he was drinking Hennessy. He added that this is because he didn’t want to go to the award show since it was a set-up.

Also Read| Wisconsin Elections Commission vote to keep Kanye West off state's presidential ballot

Kanye West - Taylor Swift's feud

In 2009 VMAs, 19-year old Taylor Swift received the Best Female Video award for her song You Belong With Me. The singer was delivering her acceptance speech when Kanye West interrupted her. He not only stormed Taylor Swift's speech, but Kanye also mentioned that Beyonce has the best videos of all time. Kanye West's VMAs 2009 speech not only shocked Beyonce but numerous celebrities later mentioned that Taylor Swift felt really bad for what he did.

Also Read| Kanye West flies back to LA to spend time with Kim & kids amid presidential campaign; Read

The duo often tried to call a truce but things kept happening from both sides and their feud kept going. Later, Beyonce took an opportunity for bringing Taylor Swift back on the stage. She used her Video of the Year win later in the evening and made the singer finish her remaining speech. Beyoncé understood the situation, supported Swift, and helped her gain confidence. After this incident, Kanye West and Taylor Swift talked about the same in various interviews. The former also apologised to her on Twitter and revealed that he had written a song for the singer.

Also Read| Kim Kardashian finally poses with Kanye West for first time since North's birthday, See

Also Read| Kanye West sues to get on Wisconsin presidential ballot

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.