Kim Kardashian Finally Poses With Kanye West For First Time Since North's Birthday, See

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s marriage has been rocky ever since the latter announced his entry in the US presidential campaign. The couple had recently taken a vacation with their kids to try and salvage their marriage. After Kim came back to LA, she posted a picture of Kanye and herself for the first time ever since Kanye’s public outburst about their marriage. Here’s what this is about.

Kim Kardashian posts photo with Kanye West after a long time

Over the weekend, Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram accounts to post a few pictures from her vacation with Kanye West and her four kids. The family of six travelled to the Dominican Republic along with sister Kourtney Kardashian. Among the few other pictures that Kim posted, one had Kanye in it.

In the picture, Kanye West could be seen sitting on the ground right beside Kim Kardashian with a rather serious expression on his face. He is dressed in shorts and a bright orange sweatshirt. On the other hand, Kim donned a wetsuit since she also went rowing with her kids. Accompanying them in the picture was sister Kourtney and family friend, Harry Hudson. Take a look:

Image credit: Kim Kardashian Instagram

The other pictures in the post were of the lake where Kim went rowing with North West. One even showed the mother-daughter duo rowing a canoe in the middle of the lake. Kim had shared the post with only a surfing emoji. Check out the post here:

However, comments poured in nonetheless complimenting the gang. Kardashian brother, Rob also commented with emojis, “ðŸ’ªðŸ’ªðŸ’ªðŸ’™ðŸ’™ðŸ’™”. Take a look:

Also Read: Paris Hilton Reveals She Froze Her Eggs On Kim Kardashian's Advice; Read Why

Kanye West had also taken to his Twitter account to post pictures with his children from the vacation. However, there were none with Kim. But he did post a video of his Sunday Service concert where the couple was together.

WE’RE STEPPING OUT ON FAITH pic.twitter.com/Ak1sJmPz0o — ye (@kanyewest) August 19, 2020

Also Read: Kim Kardashian Returns To LA With Kids As Kanye Stays Back In Wyoming; Read More

A source close to People Magazine recently revealed that the focus of the trip was on Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s marriage. However, Kanye is still going to run for the presidential election and this is not up for negotiation. Neither is Kim worried about this but rather on saving their marriage.

However, after the vacation, Kanye West went back to his family ranch in Wyoming while Kim returned to LA with her kids. This week Kanye also flew back to LA taking a break from his election campaigns and working on his new album. Apparently the rapper was missing his kids, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Also Read: Who Is Kim Kardashian's BFF Allison Statter? Everything To Know About Her

Also Read: Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Working On Their Marriage At A Lavish Colorado Resort

Also Read: Kim Kardashian & Kanye Fly To Remote Island To Determine Future Of Their Marriage

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.