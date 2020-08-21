Wisconsin Elections Commission Vote To Keep Kanye West Off State's Presidential Ballot

The Wisconsin Elections Commission on August 20 reportedly voted to keep Kanye West off the general election presidential ballot as he filed his nomination late on August 4. According to international media reports, the 5-1 vote came after the commission staff released a report concluding that West and his running mate Mitchell Tidball had not filed the nomination papers on time, i.e by 5:00pm. The bipartisan commission rejected the argument made by West’s attorney Michael Curran that the campaign had until 5:01pm to file.

As per reports, all three Democrats and two Republicans voted to keep West off the Wisconsin ballot. Robert Spindell, a Milwaukee Republican, was the only one who favoured putting the American rapper on the ballot. Spindell reportedly argued that the commission should give West another opportunity.

However, Jeffrey Mandell, who is an attorney for Wisconsin’s Democratic Party, noted that the state law states that candidate must file nomination papers ‘not later’ than 5:00pm. Mandell said that the evidence is clear that West’s team filed the papers late and ‘they cannot be allowed’. Republican Commissioner Dean Knudson also said that ‘five o’clock is five o’clock’.

Republicans push for West’s candidacy

Meanwhile, West, who is hoping to get on the ballot in a handful of states, reportedly turned in more than 2,400 signatures on his nomination papers, which is more than 2,000 minimum needed for an independent candidate to get on the ballot in Wisconsin. Several Wisconsin Republicans took an active part in trying to get West on the ballot, while Democrats are concerned that West’s candidacy will siphon votes from Joe Biden, a Democrat who will face Trump in November.

According to reports, Republicans operative, some with ties to Trump, have helped West to try to get on presidential general election ballots in states from Vermont to Arkansas. An attorney for the Trump campaign in a Wisconsin lawsuit also helped file the nomination papers for the West campaign.

While the Republicans have reportedly accused Democrats of clearing liberal competitions, West’s lawyer had also argued that the States law should accept Kanye West’s nomination paper since his campaign was hindered by an ‘overly aggressive’ Democratic operative and media. He had even stated that the state officials locked their agency’s door due to which the nomination paperwork was not timely filed.

(Image: AP)

