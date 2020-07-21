When Kanye West Called Sam Burgess 'poor' During A 'weird Night' In London

In a recent interview with an Australia breakfast radio show, professional rugby league footballer Sam Burgess talked about a 'weird' encounter that he had with American rapper Kanye West.

Sam Burgess revealed that the incident apparently took place in London when he was having dinner with Kanye West and Russell Crowe. According to Sam Burgess, Kanye West called him "poor" during their conversation.

Also Read | Kanye West Gets Support From Halsey, Latter Schools Trolls About Bipolar Disorder

Kanye West apparently called Sam Burgess 'poor'

According to Sam Burgess, the weird incident took place a few years ago in a restaurant in London. Sam Burgess and Russell Crowe were having dinner together when Kanye West showed up and asked if he could join them. Sam Burgess added that he initially could not believe that he was sitting next to Kanye West.

The rugby player then stated that Kanye West started showing them some new Yeezy products that he had designed. The rapper had just been to the Paris Fashion Week and was working on a new project. Interested in what Kanye West was doing, Sam Burgess asked him what his inspiration was. That is when Kanye West said that he was "making clothes for poor people" just like Sam Burgess.

Also Read | Kanye West Criticises Harriet Tubman In His Political Rally, Rapper T.I. Calls Him Out

In the interview, Sam Burgess mentioned that he was initially taken aback by Kanye West's comments. However, he added that Kanye felt more out of place in the restaurant than he did. According to Sam, Kanye ordered two chocolate fondant cakes and ate them like he had never eaten chocolate fondant before. Sam jokingly added that Kanye looked like a "peasant" while eating the cakes.

Sam Burgess also revealed how Kanye West wanted to make a "3D theatre". Apparently, Kanye pitched the idea to Apple, who turned him down. He then went and pitched the idea to Samsung. The sports star added that Kanye had "such a creative mind”. Sam also mentioned that Kanye kept getting e-mails from Kim Kardashian.

Also Read | Katy Perry Flaunts Her Baby Bump, Says 'Never Too Pregnant For A Crop'; See Picture

Sam Burgess added that Kanye West later played his song Four Five Seconds for Crowe and him. He said he pretended to like the song and was singing along to it while being completely out of tune. The rugby player mentioned that he was having fun but he also thought that Kanye was offended by his antics. Finally, Burgess called his encounter with Kanye "hilarious" and he was amused by the singer's unique character.

Also Read | Amber Heard Begins 2nd Day Of Testimony In Depp Libel Trial

[Promo from Kanye West and Sam Burgess Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.