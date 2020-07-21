Kanye West Criticises Harriet Tubman In His Political Rally, Rapper T.I. Calls Him Out

Just earlier this month, American rapper Kanye West announced that he is running for President in the 2020 US election. He commenced his first presidential speech on Sunday and covered a wide range of topics in his speech from his stance at being pro-life, his battle with opioids, how his father wished to abort him, and more. Kanye also criticised American abolitionist Harriet Tubman in his speech and received a lot of flak for it. Rapper Tip also called him out regarding the same.

T.I. calls out Kanye West for criticising Harriet Tubman

Kanye West said that Harriet Tubman “never actually freed the slaves” and added that she just "had the slaves go work for other white people". Many people on Twitter shared the particular snippet from the speech and revealed that they walked out after that. Rapper T.I. took to his social media to diss Kanye over the controversy.

T.I. shared two pictures of Harriet Tubman and penned down a long note addressed directly to Kanye West. He wrote in the caption, "Nahhhh WE Can't let you do that Ye'... What WE NOT gon do is slander nor disrespect the legacy of our heroic Queen Harriet Tubman by telling falsities in an attempt to discredit the contributions she made to LIBERATE OUR PEOPLEâ€¼ï¸". Accusing West of taking it too far, Tip continued, "I truly hope you either have a logical explanation for all this... or get the medical attention you so desperately need Bro. I say this with love and sincerity". [sic]

Fans and other celebrities were quick to support T.I.'s stand on the matter. Jamie Foxx commented, "ðŸ™ðŸ¾ðŸ™ðŸ¾ðŸ™ðŸ¾" while other fans called Harriet Tubman a "Queen" and dropped down the crown emoji in the comments section. When a fan asked Tip to say that to Kanye West privately, the rapper clapped back at her and told her that "public violations justify public demonstrations".

Kanye West has made controversial statements regarding slavery in the past as well. In an interview with a publication, the American Rapper implied that slavery was a choice. He said that when one hears about slavery for 400 years, it sounds more like a choice.

