Katy Perry Flaunts Her Baby Bump, Says 'Never Too Pregnant For A Crop'; See Picture

Recently, American singer-songwriter Katy Perry took to her Instagram handle and shared a slideshow, which featured three pictures of her. Sporting a casual look, Katy Perry is seen flaunting her baby bump in a white colour crop top. She also added a black cap and a mask reading 'SMILE', which is also the title of her upcoming single. Instagramming the slideshow, she wrote a caption, which read, "ever too pregnant for a crop and never too good for a mask Get ur #SMILE game on (tho don’t forget darling #Daisies) and head to the link in my bio for your merch bundles!"(sic). Many of her fans and followers went gaga over Katy's casual avatar. Scroll down to take a look at Katy's latest Instagram post.

Katy Perry flaunts her baby bump:

Katy Perry's pregnancy

A few months back, singer Katy Perry surprised her fans as she disclosed her pregnancy during a live chat. Perry is expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom. The singer also revealed a few months back that the pair is expecting a girl, in an adorable Instagram post.

Apart from the live chat, Katy Perry also appeared on a virtual chat show titled Hits Radio, where she was seen revealing a cute nickname for her unborn child. Katy revealed that she will like to call her daughter 'Kicky Perry' because she enjoyed the pun. In the chat show, Katy Perry asserted that she is quite active and that she is ‘warbling like a duck’ in her third trimester. Katy Perry also joked about eating a lot of flavoured ice and being a ‘full-on mouth breather’.

Katy Perry's work front

Talking about the professional front, Katy recently performance at the Democracy Summer concert, co-headlining with The Black Eyed Peas. She crooned a medley of Roar, Chained to the Rhythm and Daisies. She also triumphed during Can’t Cancel Pride with her performance of Daisies and on The Disney Family Singalong. Currently, she is gearing up for her upcoming single, SMILE, which is also her sixth studio album. It is scheduled to release on August 14, 2020.

