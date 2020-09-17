Kanye West Assails Music Business In Bizarre Video Involving His Grammy Award; Watch

Rapper Kanye West took to Twitter on Wednesday, September 17, 2020, complaining about his contracts with music companies and also posted a video of man urinating on one of his Grammy awards. The rapper also penned a blunt caption saying that he will not stop. Fans have also been giving mixed responses to the post shared by Kanye.

The rapper, who reportedly has a bipolar disorder, took to his Twitter handle to share a video of his Grammy award in a pot while a man is urinating on it. And along with the 8-second video, the rapper also gave a blunt statement saying, “Trust me… I won’t stop”. Take a look at the video below.

Trust me ... I WONT STOP pic.twitter.com/RmVkqrSa4F — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

Seeing this post, netizen went all out to comment on the post. The tweet received over 22.3 million views, 156.2K retweets and 662.4K likes. Some of the users were left stumped on seeing this video, while also left comments wondering how could he even do something like that.

What is man's up to? 🤔 — باسم (@bashymn) September 17, 2020

He’ll never win anything else ever again — cheerioo (@cheerioo) September 17, 2020

Someone needs to Save Kanye from himself — 𝚑𝚒𝚝𝚖𝚊𝚗𓄀 (@1daavi) September 16, 2020

Apart from this, Kanye also demanded to be releases of his recording and music-publishing deals with the Universal Music Group in the latest Twitter meltdown. The singer tweeted hundreds of pages from his recording deal and called the music industry 'modern-day slavery.' In one of the tweets, Kanye West announced that 90% of the record contracts are based on royalty.

More so, the singer has claimed that a typical record deal is a trap in which there can never be a single redemption and that contracts contain many hidden costs such as "distribution fees." Adding to that, Kanye West accused the labels of putting those costs in their contracts to make more money 'without even trying' from the artist's work. In another tweet, Kanye West also requested other major names in the music industry, such as Bono, Taylor Swift and Drake, to retweet his post. Take a look at some of his tweets below.

Bono can I get a retweet Love you Paul can I get a retweet love you Drake Kendrick even Taylor We need you right noooooow ⛷ — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

Kanye's Twitter rant

In his now-deleted tweets, Kanye accused his wife Kim and his mother-in-law Kris Jenner of attempting to 'lock him up with a doctor.' The singer also compared himself to Nelson Mandela, noting that he might be locked up just like him, and the fans will 'know the reason soon.' Kanye's wife, Kim Kardashian, confirmed that Kanye West was suffering from a bipolar disorder on Instagram when she tackled the issue.

