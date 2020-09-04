Kanye West Fails To Buy JAR's Jewellery For Kim Due To His Public Image?

The Sun recently reported that Kanye West has been trying to get his hands on JAR’s jewellery for his wife but is yet unsuccessful in his attempt. The jewellery designer is highly sought after and does not like publicity. The report also added that JAR wouldn't take Kanye West's call. Read ahead to know more details on the story.

JAR won't sell to Kanye West or Kim Kardashian

Joel Arthur Rosenthal, properly known as JAR, is a famous jewellery designer and is well known for being very private. JAR also selects his own clientele and his jewellery pieces are sold at a very high price. Rapper Kanye West has been desperately trying to procure a piece of jewellery from JAR but an insider has mentioned to The Sun that JAR 'won't even take Kanye's calls'.

The rapper has been trying to get the jewellery for his wife Kim Kardashian and the couple is currently rumoured to be separating. The insider mentioned to the media outlet that Kanye has been trying for a year but 'he can't seem to catch a break'. The report further added that the reason Kanye wasn't able to buy any of JAR's jewellery was due to the very public controversy surrounding the rapper.

Further, the report indicated that JAR really valued his privacy and he did not want Kim Kardashian to flaunt his jewellery online or for Kanye West to do the same. The source mentioned that it just was not JAR's 'cup of tea'. According to the source, Kanye has been willing to pay $500,000 for the piece of jewellery.

The source also added that there were many fake designers out there who pretended to be JAR but buyers must 'go directly to the source' and mentioned that it is an honour to be able to buy JAR's work. Kanye might be able to get his hands on anything he wishes, the media outlet reported, but he won't be able to get any of JAR's work anytime soon.

Celebrities who have JAR's work are Gwyneth Paltrow, Stephanie Seymour, Salma Hayek, Ellen Barkin, Princess Caroline, Ann Getty and Jayne Wrightsman. A diamond ring by JAR sold for $2,772,500 in 2018, according to the report.

