Kylie Jenner Tops Forbes' 2020 'Highest-Paid Celebrities' List, Kanye West Ranks Second

Forbes has published its annual "Worlds Highest-Paid Celebrities" list for 2020. This year, makeup mogul Kylie Jenner has made it to the first position on the list with a staggering earning of $590 million. After Kylie, her brother-in-law Kanye West is on the second position. Forbes marks Kayne West's earnings as $170 million. In 2019 list, Kylie Jenner was on the second spot.

However, this year after Kylie Jenner and Kanye West on the first and second positions, tennis legend Roger Federer grabbed the spot at number 3, with earnings of $106.3 million.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are on the fourth and fifth spot with earnings of $105 million and $104 million respectively. The Jonas Brothers are on the 20th spot on the list with $68.5 million. Kim Kardashian West is on the 48th position with $49.5 million followed by Canadian rapper-singer Drake on the 49th spot.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has also made his way on the 'Highest-Paid Celebrities' list. Akshay's on the 52nd spot with earnings of $48.5 million. He is the only Bollywood celebrity on the list. On the last spot, that is the 100th spot, it is Egyptian footballer, Mohamed Salah.

Kylie Jenner's net worth

The magazine mentioned that Jenner’s payday came from selling a 51% stake ​in her cosmetics firm to Coty in January. The report further mentioned while Kylie had exaggerated over the years about the size of her business, the money she pulled in from the deal was real-enough to rank as one of the biggest celebrity cashouts of all time.

Recently, Kylie Jenner launched the new limited edition of 'Sailor Summer Collection' on KylieCosmetics.com. The makeup mogul's official Kylie Cosmetics' social media page also announced that 'Kylie Skin' is launching websites for the UK, Germany, France, and Australia on October 1.

Kanye West's net worth

The magazine added that Kanye West collected most of his ​earnings from his Yeezy sneakers deal with Adidas. West released his debut album titled The College Dropout in 2004, and ever since then, has released a slew of hit tracks. On July 5, the singer-rapper, Kanye West also announced that he will be running for the President of the United States.

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures)

