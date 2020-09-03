Kanye West's Unseen Feel Me Video Releases With Kim K And Kylie Jenner

Until today, very few knew that Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner had starred in a music video together. It was for the song collaboration of Kanye West and Tyga called Feel Me which released in 2017. The video which was dropped by Eli Russell Linnetz had bizarre visuals like Kim giving birth to Kylie. Here's what this is about.

Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian unseen video of Kanye West's rap, Feel Me released

The music video for Feel Me stars Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian and the two could be seen in some of the most bizarre situations together. Kim and Kylie pose in the video in racy clothes while Kylie looks very different in a blonde wig and bold eye makeup walking like a diva in high heels. In one particular scene, the video is shot in such a way as if Kim is giving birth to Kylie.

Talking to E! Linnetz had explained the metaphor for this scene in Kanye West and Tyga's music video. He said, if Kim Kardashian gives birth to Kylie Jenner in the video, it means that there will be no Kylie without the existence of Kim. This is because Kim was the first Kardashian-Jenner sister who rose to fame followed by Kylie. He had also revealed that the futuristic video complete with bolts of lightning, thunder and monster trucks took around five months to shoot and cost them $1 million approximately.

Linnetz explained shared the video on YouTube and Instagram. In the description of the video, he wrote, "the visual smashing of American iconography, man-made machinery battling man-made women” and “a battle of machines set in a futuristic mysterious magic arena". The latter is popular for being the creative director behind Lady Gaga's music videos and also holds the directorial credits for Kanye West's Famous and Fade.

However, the Feel Me video never released because Tyga and Kylie Jenner split in 2017. They had started dating around 2014 and stayed together for four years before calling it quits. Around this time, Kylie met Travis Scott with whom she shares a baby, Stormi of one year. According to reports of E! Kylie and Tyga keep each touch although not that frequently.

