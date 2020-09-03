Kanye West Dropped Some Major Bombs About Taylor, Sunday Service & God On Recent Podcast

Kanye West was the latest guest on Nick Cannon’s podcast. During his appearance on the podcast, Kanye West talked about various issues ranging from his VMA Controversy with Taylor Swift to his church service. During the interview with Nick Cannon, Kanye also revealed why he chose to name his presidential party, “Birthday party”.

Kanye West drops major bombshells on Cannon’s podcast

Kanye West has been making headlines for his controversial statements for years now. Whether it was calling slavery a choice or calling out Taylor Swift in his songs and performances. In a recent interview with Nick Cannon for his podcast Cannon’s Class, West explained some of his recent issues.

1. His bulletproof vest

During his first presidential rally in South Carolina, Kanye West chose to don a bulletproof vest and his outfit made headlines. On the podcast, Kanye revealed that he always knew that he was going to wear a vest for the campaign and added that he should have also worn one during this interview. He revealed that since he is a dad himself, he finds it important to protect himself.

2. His take on paparazzi

On Nick Cannon’s podcast, Kanye West said that he is aware of the condition of the paparazzi amidst the pandemic. He said that he will hop in the car with the photographers or end up hiring them if the time comes. He also revealed that he might end up buying the paparazzi companies and pick the photos he finds appropriate.

Also read | Kanye West Claims 'God' Wanted Him To Interrupt Taylor Swift's 2009 VMAs Speech

3. His 2016 breakdown and subsequent hospitalisation

Back in 2016, Kanye West was hospitalised due to a psychiatric emergency hours after he cancelled his Saint Pablo Tour. While speaking about the incident, Kanye said that after his hospitalisation he chose to read the Bible. He said that God was calling him and he chooses to do it in different ways for different people. He also revealed that he does not consider his faith “uncool”.

4. Taylor Swift VMA Controversy

Kanye West faced major backlash when he interrupted Taylor Swift’s VMA speech in 2009. While speaking about this incident, Kanye revealed that God told him to run on stage and say that Beyoncé had the best video. During the interview, he also admitted that he had never heard about Taylor Swift before the incident.

5. His billionaire status in Forbes

On the podcast, Kanye discussed his long time goals and aspirations, while doing so he also spoke about his billionaire status in Forbes and Bloomberg magazine. He revealed that the accomplishment was important to set an example for his daughter. He wanted to have accomplished the feat and also be sensitive about the idea of aborting his daughter.

Also read | Lawsuit Seeks To Ban Kanye West From Arizona Ballot

6. Birthday Party

Kanye discussed with Nick why he chose to name his presidential banner as “Birthday Party”. He revealed that his party deals with life and pro-life. He added that when he came up with the name it was funny but it also established a connection with his pro-life agenda.

7. Presidential rally in South Carolina

While talking about his recent rally in South Carolina, Kanye West revealed that since he was teary at the show and spoke about his family some people decided to have a child. During the interview, he also referred to him and Kim almost aborting their daughter North.

8. His Sunday Service

Kanye West’s Sunday Service is no doubt a lavish affair. While talking about the same, the Yeezy founder revealed that he spent $50 million on the Service last year. He said that he invested the marketing money for his new Yeezy line for spreading the gospel.

Also read | Nick Cannon To File Lawsuit Of $1.5 Billion Against ViacomCBS Over Wild 'n Out Rights?

Also read | Dwyane Wade Faces Backlash After Supporting Nick Cannon's Anti-Semitic Comments

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.