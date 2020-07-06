Britney Spears’ Fans Trend #FreeBritney Post Kanye West’s Presidential Bid; Read Reason

Britney Spears' fans have taken the internet by storm as they recently started the trend of #FreeBritney to free the singer from her ongoing conservatorship. According to media reports, the pop star has not been in complete control of her important life decisions as well as finances since the year 2008 after her mental breakdown in the year 2007. Her father, Jaime Spears has been her co-conservator since 2008 and has been reportedly managing her finances while a professional co-conservator manages her 'personal' decisions. The fans have started trending #FreeBritney after American rapper Kanye West's presidential bid who was allowed to take the particular decision despite his alleged struggle with his mental issues in the past on similar grounds as Britney.

Fans trend #FreeBritney from her conservatorship

One of the fans took to social media to say how there will not be another pop superstar like Britney. The fan further wrote how no one else has reached the same level of stardom as the Toxic singer. Take a look at the tweet.

there will never be another pop superstar like britney spears. she was not the first, but she was the last and since her debut we haven’t seen anyone reach the same level of stardom #FreeBritney pic.twitter.com/9Mzg0nUa0n — cindy (@itzglorybitch) July 6, 2020

Another fan wrote how she is thinking about Britney. She also urged people to imagine being in the singer's shoes. Take a look at the fan's tweet.

Thinking about Britney. Imagine me being in her shoes. Can’t wrap my head around it. All I know is I have hope and wish the best for her, I imagine the moment when she is set free and I got chills. #FreeBritney pic.twitter.com/wj325LzJX9 — Captain Hag 🏴‍☠️🏁 | Wa (@BabbleOnBabyIon) July 6, 2020

A social media handle presumably started by the fans and dedicated to the #FreeBritney movement also tweeted how Kanye can run for President but Britney cannot even vote. The tweet also said that the singer's father holds her in a permanent conservatorship. Take a look at the tweet.

Kanye can run for Pres but Britney Spears can't even vote becuz her father holds her in a permanent conservatorship#FreeBritney & restore her civil rights 🗽 pic.twitter.com/U9jQwfjBkm — FreeBritney.net (@FreeBritney_net) July 6, 2020

One of the Womanizer singer's fans shared a collage of some pictures of the singer in a cage. He tweeted a quote of Britney wherein she had reportedly spoken about her conservatorship and the quote said, 'Even when you go to jail you know there's the time when you're gonna get out. But in this situation, it's never-ending.' Take a look at the tweet.

“Even when you go to jail you know there's the time when you're gonna get out. But in this situation, it's never ending.” -Britney Spears #FreeBritney pic.twitter.com/ZNUOQPZC2b — Rodolfo (@rm2986) July 6, 2020

Britney Spears's conservatorship extended till August

Britney's Los Angeles lawyer Samuel Ingham reportedly revealed to a daily that the singer had not attended a hearing in December related to her conservatorship as she does not object to her father or her personal co-conservator handling her finances or personal decisions. According to media reports, the singer's conservatorship has been extended till August 22, 2020, with temporary co-conservator Jodi Montgomery to stay on in her role. Jodi is reportedly also Britney's longtime care manager.

