Will Kim Kardashian Be The Youngest First Lady If Kanye West Becomes US President?

American rapper Kanye West recently surprised everyone when he announced that he will be running for the American presidency in 2020. His announcement is an apparent challenge to current US President Donald Trump and his Democrat rival, former Vice President, Joe Biden. As Kanye West made the announcement, a lot of people are now wondering about Kim Kardashian being the first lady of the US.

Wife of US President Donald Trump, Melania Trump is the current first lady of the United States. She is the second First Lady to have born outside of the United States. She became the first lady of the US at the age of 46. Currently, a lot of people are curious about Kim Kardashian’s age and have been wondering will she be the youngest first lady if Kanye West becomes the US President? Kim Kardashian will not be the youngest First Lady of the US and here is everything you need to know about it.

List of youngest first ladies of US in descending order

Edith Bolling Galt Wilson – 43 years Mary Todd Lincoln – 42 years Sarah Childress Polk – 41 years Dolley Payne Todd Madison – 40 years Edith Kermit Carow Roosevelt – 40 years Jacqueline Lee Bouvier Kennedy – 31 years Martha Wayles Skelton Jefferson – 28 years Harriet Lane – 26 years Julia Gardiner Tyler – 24 years Frances Folsom Cleveland – 21 years

Edith Bolling Galt Wilson

Woodrow Wilson’s second wife, Edith Bolling Galt Wilson was 43 years oldd when she became First Lady of US. She served as First Lady from 1915 to 1921.

Mary Todd Lincoln

Abraham Lincon’s wife Mary Todd Lincoln was 42 years old when she became the first lady of US. She served as a first lady from 1861 until his assassination in 1865.

Sarah Childress Polk

Sarah Childress Polk served as the first lady from 1845 to 1849. She was 41 years old when her tenure as the first lady started.

Dolley Payne Todd Madison

Dolley Payne Todd Madison is one of the best known first ladies of US. She was 40 years of age when she became the first lady. Dolley Payne Todd Madison was the wife of fourth President James Madison.

Edith Kermit Carow Roosevelt

Edith Kermit Carow Roosevelt was the second wife of the president, Theodore Roosevelt. She was 40 years old at the time of becoming the first lady.

Kim Kardashian

If Kanye West becomes the next US President, Kim Kardashian will not be the youngest First Lady as her age is 39 years old. She will be sixth youngest First Lady of the US.

Jacqueline Lee Bouvier Kennedy

Jacqueline Lee Bouvier Kennedy was 31 years of age when her husband John F. Kenedy became the president of the United States. She served as the first lady from 1961 to 1963.

Martha Wayles Skelton Jefferson

Martha Wayles Skelton Jefferson was the wife of Thomas Jefferson. He was the third president of US. She was 28 years old when she became the First Lady.

Harriet Lane

Harriet Rebecca Lane Johnston acted as the First Lady of USfor her uncle James Buchanan. He was a lifelong bachelor and 15th president of the US.

Julia Gardiner Tyler

Julia Gardiner Tyler was 24 years of age when she became the First Lady of the US. She was the second wife of tents US President, John Tyler.

Frances Folsom Cleveland

Frances Clara Folsom Cleveland became the youngest First Lady of the US at the age of 21. She served as the 23rd and 25th First lady of US as she was married to President Grover Cleveland.

