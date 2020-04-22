Kareena Kapoor Starrer 'Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu': Interesting Trivia About The Film

The Kareena Kapoor starrer movie Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu was a 2012 romantic comedy film. Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu also starred Kareena Kapoor opposite Imran Khan. Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu was directed by Shakun Batra. The film also starred Ram Kapoor, Ratna Pathak Shah and Boman Irani. The masses had received the free-spirited and cheerful chemistry between Kareena Kapoor and Imran Khan in a positive manner.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor & Other Actors Who Portrayed Characters With The Name Pooja

Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu showcased the story of an architect essayed by Imran Khan who goes on to 'accidentally' marry a bubbly hairstylist played by Kareena Kapoor. The Kareena Kapoor starrer film also has some interesting trivia attached to it. These unknown facts will make you want to check out the Kareena Kapoor starrer once again.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor's 'Main Prem Ki Diwaani Hoon' Was Her Last Film With Hrithik And More Facts

Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu trivia which you should know about

Kareena Kapoor opted for red curls

It is not a hidden fact that Kareena Kapoor's look for the movie was highly appreciated by the viewers. Her hairdo especially had caught everyone's attention in the movie. Kareena dyed her hair red for her look in the film.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan's Love Saga Will Make You Believe In True Love

Kareena Kapoor and Imran Khan's first film

Kareena Kapoor and Imran Khan's unusual pairing had grabbed several eyeballs when the first look of the movie was out. However, their camaraderie came as a visual delight for the audience. The two also went on to do another movie together titled Gori Tere Pyaar Mein.

Kareena Kapoor and Imran Khan's age difference

The movie had reportedly shown that Imran Khan's character was 25 years of age. While it was shown that Kareena was 27 years of age in the film. However, in reality, there is a much larger age gap between the two actors with Imran being much younger to Bebo. However, that did not affect their chemistry on-screen in the film.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.