Kareena Kapoor's 'Main Prem Ki Diwaani Hoon' Was Her Last Film With Hrithik And More Facts

Main Prem ki Diwaani Hoon is a Hindi language comedy-drama romantic film featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Abhishek Bachchan in the lead roles. Written and directed by Sooraj Barjatya, the movie released in 2003. Read on to know some interesting facts about the film.

'Main Prem Ki Diwaani Hoon' Trivia

This film was Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor’s fourth and final film together.

The movie became Hrithik Roshan’s consecutive 5th flop with the media declaring that the actor’s career was over.

Hrithik Roshan had announced that he would not sign any more movies with Kareena because of the failure of all their movies as lead characters except for Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham.

It has been reported by various media portals that Sussane Khan, the then-wife of Hrithik Roshan, asked him to not sign more films with Kareena as she felt she was getting close to him on the sets.

This was Sooraj Barjatya’s first film without Salman Khan as the lead hero. His films with Salman include Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

Moreover, this was the first film in which Sooraj Barjatya showed a love triangle, showed Himani Shivpuri as a mother, who otherwise would always paly the role of a loving aunt of the lead characters.

Reportedly, Reema Lagoo was always the top choice for Sooraj Barjatya to eassay the role of a mother in his films. This was their last collaboration together.

Critics liked and praised the acting of Abhishek Bachchan and Pankaj Kapoor in contrast to the lead actors.

After failing to impress the audience and critics with this film, Sooraj Barjatya made a come back with the super-hit film, Vivah in 2006.

