Kareena Kapoor & Other Actors Who Portrayed Characters With The Name Pooja

Many Bollywood movies often have characters with the same names. If the name works for a particular actor, it may happen that the actors and the filmmakers will keep using the same name for that actor. Sometimes a character's name is widely associated with an actor. Take for instance Salman Khan; he is mostly known for his role as Prem, Shahrukh Khan as Rahul, Amitabh Bachchan as Vijay. With all that said, here is the list of the most popular actors who kept using the same name in different films.

Karisma Kapoor in Saajan Chale Sasural and more

Karisma played all sorts of roles, from the girl-next-door to a bold woman. She has also been a part of some films where her name was Pooja. Some of the films are Saajan Chale Sasural, Saput, Aashiq, Biwi No. 1, Haan Maine Bhi Pyaar Kiya, Suhaag, Aatish: Feel The Fire and Khuddar.

Rani Mukherjee in Mujhse Dosti Karoge!

Rani Mukherjee had appeared in Mujhse Dosti Karoge! Rani and Kareena did feature in the film, and Hrithik, who was mailing to his childhood sweetheart in India, was unaware that the replies he receives were written by another girl. The name Pooja suits Rani really well, according to her fans. She has also worked in films like Bas Itna sa Khwaab Hai.., Har Dil Jo Pyarr Karega.., Mehndi with Pooja as a character name.

Katrina Kaif in Sarkar

Katrina Kaif played a prominent supporting role in Ram Gopal Verma's Sarkar, which was heavily inspired by Francis Ford Coppola's iconic gangster film, The Godfather. In the film, she plays Abhishek Bachchan's love interest. Her character's name is Pooja.

Kareena Kapoor in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

This is arguably Kareena Kapoor's most memorable performance. She is widely associated with this character from the film, whose name is Pooja. She had just knocked down the entire concept of the name Pooja. People enjoyed her performance in the film.

Image Courtesy: #Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham Instagram

